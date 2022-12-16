event

The Biden Foreign Policy at Two Years

Fri. December 16th, 2022
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

The Biden administration approaches the end of its second year in office having faced some of the most challenging foreign policy crises in years. When the administration entered office, the world was still deep in a global pandemic, relations with China were at an all-time low, the economic outlook was uncertain, relationships with allies needed rebuilding—and the administration was quickly forced to grapple with a violent and revanchist Russia.

Amid these challenges, President Biden still sought to push forward an ambitious climate agenda and rejuvenate the global economy from its pandemic doldrums, all while meeting his early promise of rebuilding democracy at home and delivering for the American people. How do the administration’s achievements on foreign policy measure up in the eyes of the American people? Looking forward, what will the Biden administration prioritize during the second half of his term?

Join Carnegie President Tino Cuéllar for a discussion with President Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, focused on Biden’s accomplishments in the first two years and the challenges that still lie ahead. An expert panel will follow to examine the issues in greater depth. This event is organized by Carnegie’s American Statecraft program.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Jake Sullivan

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Geoeconomics and Strategy Program

Jake Sullivan was a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Geoeconomics and Strategy Program and also Magro Family Distinguished Fellow at Dartmouth College.

Matthew Duss

The executive vice president at the Center for International Policy.

Matthew Duss is the executive vice president at the Center for International Policy. He served as a foreign-policy advisor to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders from 2017 to 2022.


Rana Foroohar

Rana Foroohar is a global business columnist, an associate editor at the Financial Times, and a global economic analyst at CNN.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Kori Schake

Kori Schake leads the foreign and defense policy team at the American Enterprise Institute. She is the author of Safe Passage: the Transition from British to American Hegemony and a contributing writer at the Atlantic, War on the Rocks, and Bloomberg.

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.