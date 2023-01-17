event

Carnegie Connects: Understanding Xi’s China With David Rennie

Tue. January 17th, 2023
Live Online

The U.S.-China relationship will figure prominently in global politics for decades to come. Getting China right, to the extent that’s possible, is critically important both to minimize the chances of conflict and maximize potential cooperation. Despite its rising power, China is also wrestling with sluggish growth, an aging population, and a failed pandemic policy that has sparked backlash against President Xi’s leadership. Is Taiwan squarely in Beijing’s crosshairs today? How does Xi envision his relationship with Biden and the United States in the years to come? And what do American policymakers miss when it comes to China and its authoritarian leader?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with David Rennie, the Economist’s Beijing bureau chief and Chaguan columnist, to discuss these and other issues. 

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

David Rennie

David Rennie is Beijing bureau chief for the Economist and author of the weekly Chaguan column on China. He is the cohost, with Alice Su, of the Drum Tower podcast. He joined the Economist in 2007 as a European Union correspondent based in Brussels. Previously he was on the foreign staff of the Daily Telegraph, with postings in Sydney, Beijing, Washington D.C., and Brussels.