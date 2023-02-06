Carnegie Connects: Unpacking Israel's New Government with Tzipi Livni

The inauguration of the most right-wing fundamentalist government in Israel’s history poses unprecedented and extraordinary challenges. Just the other week, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government introduced new legislation that would weaken the judiciary’s independence. Meanwhile, the new government‘s hardline policies toward the Palestinians have potential to jeopardize its relationships with its Arab neighbors. Is Israel’s democracy in danger with these new judicial reforms? How will the government’s policies on the West Bank and Jerusalem impact the prospects of peace with the Palestinians and Israel’s relations with other countries in the Arab world? And what’s the trajectory of U.S.-Israeli relations moving forward?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with the former vice prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and justice, Tzipi Livni, to discuss these and other issues.