event

Carnegie Connects: Unpacking Israel's New Government with Tzipi Livni

Mon. February 6th, 2023
Live online

The inauguration of the most right-wing fundamentalist government in Israel’s history poses unprecedented and extraordinary challenges. Just the other week, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government introduced new legislation that would weaken the judiciary’s independence. Meanwhile, the new government‘s hardline policies toward the Palestinians have potential to jeopardize its relationships with its Arab neighbors. Is Israel’s democracy in danger with these new judicial reforms? How will the government’s policies on the West Bank and Jerusalem impact the prospects of peace with the Palestinians and Israel’s relations with other countries in the Arab world? And what’s the trajectory of U.S.-Israeli relations moving forward?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with the former vice prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and justice, Tzipi Livni, to discuss these and other issues. 

 

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Tzipi Livni

Tzipi Livni is a former Israeli vice prime minister, minister of foreign affairs, and minister of justice. Livni served as a member of the Israeli National Security Cabinet, as a member of the security “Trio,” and as Israel’s chief negotiator for peace between Israel and the Palestinians during the last two rounds of negotiations in 2008 and 2013.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.