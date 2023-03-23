Carnegie Connects: U.S. Foreign Policy Today With Former National Security Advisors Tom Donilon and Stephen Hadley

America’s foreign policy challenges abound. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has evolved into a seemingly endless war of attrition in which neither side appears poised to win decisively. Relations between the United States and China are at their worst in decades with little discernible pathway to a more productive relationship. North Korea flexes its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities while Iran expands its enrichment capacity to near weapons-grade level. Meanwhile, international institutions and multilateral cooperation seem ill equipped to deal effectively with the transnational challenges of climate, a future pandemic, and the preservation of biodiversity. At home, domestic politics are playing an influential role in shaping U.S. foreign policy, for better or worse. Amid so much geopolitical complexity and so many crises, what are the key elements for an effective and successful foreign policy?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with two former national security advisors to discuss America’s role in this challenging and changing world.