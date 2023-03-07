Remembering and Misremembering the Iraq War

America’s decision to invade Iraq in 2003 vexed key allies, drew condemnation from many corners of the world, and generated the largest anti-war protests in world history. And yet the Bush administration, backed by bipartisan majorities in Congress and strong U.S. public opinion, went forward with what would prove to be a historic strategic blunder.

Twenty years later, the consequences of the U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq continue to reverberate. Many lessons have been learned here in Washington from the war, but did we learn the right ones? Join Carnegie for a discussion of the war’s impact on our debates about U.S. foreign policy today and into the future.