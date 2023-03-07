event

Remembering and Misremembering the Iraq War

Tue. March 7th, 2023
America’s decision to invade Iraq in 2003 vexed key allies, drew condemnation from many corners of the world, and generated the largest anti-war protests in world history. And yet the Bush administration, backed by bipartisan majorities in Congress and strong U.S. public opinion, went forward with what would prove to be a historic strategic blunder.

Twenty years later, the consequences of the U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq continue to reverberate. Many lessons have been learned here in Washington from the war, but did we learn the right ones? Join Carnegie for a discussion of the war’s impact on our debates about U.S. foreign policy today and into the future.

Spencer Ackerman

Spencer Ackerman is a columnist at the Nation.

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Matthew Duss

Visiting Scholar , American Statecraft Program

Matthew Duss was a visiting scholar in the American Statecraft program at the Carnegie Endowment.

Francis Fukuyama

Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Francis Fukuyama is a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where his research focuses on democratization and international political economy.

Vivian Salama

Vivian Salama covers national security for The Wall Street Journal, based in Washington.

Stephen Wertheim

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Stephen Wertheim is a senior fellow in the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.