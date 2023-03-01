The world has come a long way in recognizing the potential gains and disruptive attributes of urbanization. As urbanization has advanced and deepened in developing countries like India, its form has undergone a structural shift.

India has been an integral part of this global process and transformation. From a stage where formal thinking on urbanization in India focused on containing and regulating urbanization and developing small and intermediate–sized towns, urbanization is now regarded as an integral part of economic development, and one that will define the trajectory of India’s future development.

Carnegie India hosted a Political Economy seminar on “Understanding Urbanization in India.”

In this seminar, we used the report, “State of the Cities: India,” to discuss how urbanization has unfolded in India and its linkages to economic growth and demographic change. The seminar covered issues such as the measurement of urbanization, its form and structure, inclusion, and environmental security.

Om Prakash Mathur, the principal author of the report presented his study and its findings.