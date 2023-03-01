event
Understanding Urbanization in India

Wed. March 1st, 2023
The world has come a long way in recognizing the potential gains and disruptive attributes of urbanization. As urbanization has advanced and deepened in developing countries like India, its form has undergone a structural shift.

India has been an integral part of this global process and transformation. From a stage where formal thinking on urbanization in India focused on containing and regulating urbanization and developing small and intermediate–sized towns, urbanization is now regarded as an integral part of economic development, and one that will define the trajectory of India’s future development.

Carnegie India hosted a Political Economy seminar on “Understanding Urbanization in India.”

In this seminar, we used the report, “State of the Cities: India,” to discuss how urbanization has unfolded in India and its linkages to economic growth and demographic change. The seminar covered issues such as the measurement of urbanization, its form and structure, inclusion, and environmental security.

Om Prakash Mathur, the principal author of the report presented his study and its findings.

Om Prakash Mathur

Om Prakash Mathur is a Senior Fellow, Global Cities Institute, University of Toronto. He has served from 2014-2019 as a Senior Fellow and Chair, Urban Studies, at the Institute of Social Sciences and held from 1992 to 2011 the position of IDFC Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy. He has written extensively on urbanization, urban governance, and urban finance, and authored several books and several papers published in peer-reviewed journals and books.

Anirudh Burman

Associate Research Director and Fellow, Carnegie India

Anirudh Burman is an associate research director and fellow at Carnegie India. He works on key issues relating to public institutions, public administration, the administrative and regulatory state, and state capacity.