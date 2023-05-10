Carnegie Connects: Is It Too Late To Save the Planet?

Can humanity compete in the critical race against climate change, or are we destined to succumb to a world of extreme heat, flooding, drought, and irrevocable damage to the planet’s seas and biosphere? The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that time is running out but holds out hope of averting the worst. Will UN efforts like COP summits succeed soon enough? If not, who or what will lead the way? And as the climate emergency accelerates, what can the world expect from its largest emitters, China and the United States?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Sue Biniaz, the U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Change, to discuss what the United States and others in the international community do to deal with the global climate crisis.