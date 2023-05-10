event

Carnegie Connects: Is It Too Late To Save the Planet?

Wed. May 10th, 2023
Live Online

Can humanity compete in the critical race against climate change, or are we destined to succumb to a world of extreme heat, flooding, drought, and irrevocable damage to the planet’s seas and biosphere? The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that time is running out but holds out hope of averting the worst. Will UN efforts like COP summits succeed soon enough? If not, who or what will lead the way? And as the climate emergency accelerates, what can the world expect from its largest emitters, China and the United States?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Sue Biniaz, the U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Change, to discuss what the United States and others in the international community do to deal with the global climate crisis.

Climate ChangeForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited States
event speakers

Sue Biniaz

Sue Biniaz joined the Biden-Harris administration as the deputy special envoy for climate change at the U.S. Department of State. Previously she was a senior fellow at the Yale Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and a senior fellow for climate change at the UN Foundation. For more than twenty-five years prior, Biniaz served as the lead climate lawyer for the U.S. State Department.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.