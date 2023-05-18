Pivotal States: The U.S. and Türkiye After the 2023 Elections

Türkiye is a longstanding U.S. ally and occupies a critical geopolitical space between Europe, Russia, and the Middle East. Yet, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the country has grown less democratic and pushed a foreign policy that often exasperates Washington. Türkiye’s coming elections on May 14 present an opportune moment for the United States to assess its options and approach to Türkiye with clear eyes about the country’s domestic politics, its national interests, and America’s own.

Join the Director of the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program, Chris Chivvis, for a discussion with Aslı Aydıntaşbaş and James Jeffrey about Washington’s strategic alternatives in its relations with Ankara.

We are delighted to offer this event as the first in a new series, Pivotal States, which examines America’s alternative foreign policy approaches to the world’s key nations.

