The United States today faces a mounting set of global challenges that risk spiraling out of control, ranging from Ukraine to Taiwan to climate change, nuclear proliferation, and pandemics. Washington needs new habits of statecraft, the courage to make difficult trade-offs, and the wisdom to work with a diverse array of global partners. The American Statecraft Program’s Pivotal States Series examines U.S. foreign policy through the lens of key bilateral relationships, mapping the way to a foreign policy more responsive to the realities of the mid-twenty-first century.