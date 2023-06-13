event

North Africa: Local Challenges, Global Implications

Tue. June 13th, 2023
Washington, DC and Live Online

North Africa continues to experience internal economic and political shifts that have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and shifting regional power dynamics. Not only have these challenges reshaped the lives of millions in the region, but they have also had broader implications for the Middle East, Europe, and sub-Saharan Africa.

Please join the Carnegie Middle East program for a lively discussion to mark the release of a newly edited volume titled, “Geopolitics and Governance in North Africa: Local Challenges, Global Implications.

The discussion will include keynote remarks from deputy assistant secretary of state for North Africa, Josh Harris, followed by a panel discussion with Mohamed Daadaoui, Fatima Hadji, and Sarah Yerkes. The panel discussion will be moderated by Frederic Wehrey.

Political ReformDemocracyClimate ChangeGlobal GovernanceMiddle EastNorth Africa
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Mohamed Daadaoui

Mohamed Daadaoui is a professor of political science and the chair of political science, history, and philosophy & rhetoric at Oklahoma City University. He is the author of Moroccan Monarchy and the Islamist Challenge. Daadaoui is a specialist of North African politics.

Joshua Harris

Joshua Harris is deputy assistant secretary of state in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, with responsibility for Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, and Tunisia. He is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service.

Frederic Wehrey

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on governance, conflict, and security in Libya, North Africa, and the Persian Gulf.

Sarah Yerkes

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Sarah Yerkes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on Tunisia’s political, economic, and security developments as well as state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa.

Fatima Hadji

Fatima Hadji is a senior program officer covering Maghreb programs at the NED. Before joining the NED, she was a senior program officer at the National Democratic Institute where she worked in the Middle East and North Africa division.