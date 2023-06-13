North Africa continues to experience internal economic and political shifts that have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and shifting regional power dynamics. Not only have these challenges reshaped the lives of millions in the region, but they have also had broader implications for the Middle East, Europe, and sub-Saharan Africa.

Please join the Carnegie Middle East program for a lively discussion to mark the release of a newly edited volume titled, “Geopolitics and Governance in North Africa: Local Challenges, Global Implications.”

The discussion will include keynote remarks from deputy assistant secretary of state for North Africa, Josh Harris, followed by a panel discussion with Mohamed Daadaoui, Fatima Hadji, and Sarah Yerkes. The panel discussion will be moderated by Frederic Wehrey.