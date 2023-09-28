event

The Biden Administration and Iran: Where Is U.S. Policy Headed?

Thu. September 28th, 2023
Live Online

Relations between Iran and the United States remain fraught. A period of de-escalation has been ushered in by Iran’s release of five American hostages in exchange for five Iranian nationals and the unfreezing of around $6 billion of Iranian assets that Tehran can now access only for food and humanitarian aid. On a separate track, through indirect negotiations, the United States and Iran reached a series of informal understandings to defuse tensions, including limits for Iran on some nuclear enrichment activities. But the underlying tensions driven by Iran’s nuclear program, its brutal repression of its own peacefully protesting citizens, and its support for Russia’s war against Ukraine remain unresolved.

What is the Biden administration's approach to Iran? How will domestic politics and the upcoming U.S. presidential election shape it? And what are the possibilities for a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran on the nuclear issue and other key points of contention?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with two of Washington's finest analysts of Iran.

 
event speakers

Robin Wright

Robin Wright is a columnist for The New Yorker and a former Carnegie fellow.

Suzanne Maloney

Suzanne Maloney is the vice president and director of the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.