event

Looking Back in Order to Find A Way Forward: Expert Views on Israel and the Occupied Territories

Tue. October 31st, 2023
Live Online

Another high-intensity escalation between Hamas and Israel has left a staggering number of Israelis and Palestinians dead. Conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate, and the humanitarian crisis grows increasingly dire. Violence is also escalating in the occupied West Bank, protests have erupted across the Middle East and around the world, and the region may be on the verge of multifront conflict. How did we get here and what can be done now? Join us online to discuss the unfolding situation.

SecurityMiddle EastIsraelPalestine
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Dahlia Scheindlin

Dahlia Scheindlin is a public opinion expert and strategic consultant with twenty years of experience, specializing in liberal and progressive social causes. She has advised eight national campaigns in Israel and worked in fifteen other countries. Dahlia conducts research and policy analysis on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, regional foreign policy in the Middle East, democracy, human rights and civil rights, minority issues, religion and state, domestic political analysis, comparative conflict, and comparative politics. Scheindlin is currently a fellow at the Century Foundation; she co-hosts The Tel Aviv Review podcast, and during the current elections she co-hosted the Election Overdose podcast at Haaretz newspaper.

Zaha Hassan

Fellow, Middle East Program

Zaha Hassan is a human rights lawyer and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Matthew Duss

The executive vice president at the Center for International Policy.

Matthew Duss is the executive vice president at the Center for International Policy. He served as a foreign-policy advisor to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders from 2017 to 2022.


Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Ishaan Tharoor

Ishaan Tharoor is a columnist on the foreign desk of The Washington Post, where he authors the Today’s WorldView newsletter and column. He previously was a senior editor and correspondent at Time magazine.

Maya Berry

Maya Berry is the founder and executive director of Arab American Institute. She was previously the legislative director for U.S. House of Representatives Minority Whip David Bonior. With a deep knowledge of public policymaking, Maya has helped expand AAI’s work on combatting hate crime, protecting the rights of securitized communities, and strengthening our democracy.