Looking Back in Order to Find A Way Forward: Expert Views on Israel and the Occupied Territories

Another high-intensity escalation between Hamas and Israel has left a staggering number of Israelis and Palestinians dead. Conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate, and the humanitarian crisis grows increasingly dire. Violence is also escalating in the occupied West Bank, protests have erupted across the Middle East and around the world, and the region may be on the verge of multifront conflict. How did we get here and what can be done now? Join us online to discuss the unfolding situation.