Pivotal States: Is It Poland’s Strategic Moment?

Wed. October 11th, 2023
Live Online

With the war in Ukraine grinding on, Poland has emerged as a critical hub of European security. A staunch U.S. ally with a growing economy, Warsaw aspires to be a major player in Europe. But in some areas its policies clash with America’s. The current government has been criticized for hobbling the Polish judiciary and curtailing media freedoms. Even on Ukraine, Warsaw’s hawkish impulses can sometimes diverge from Washington’s. As a major Polish election approaches on October 15, 2023, how should the United States balance Poland’s strategic importance with its counterproductive role on other issues?

Please join the director of the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program, Chris Chivvis, for the next installment of our Pivotal States series with Amb. Paula Dobriansky and Charles Kupchan for a discussion of Washington’s strategic alternatives in its relations with Warsaw.

Paula Dobriansky

Ambassador Paula Dobriansky is a former under secretary of state for global affairs and a senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Charles Kupchan

Charles Kupchan is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and professor of International Affairs at Georgetown University in the Walsh School of Foreign Service and Department of Government.

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.