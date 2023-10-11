Pivotal States: Is It Poland’s Strategic Moment?

With the war in Ukraine grinding on, Poland has emerged as a critical hub of European security. A staunch U.S. ally with a growing economy, Warsaw aspires to be a major player in Europe. But in some areas its policies clash with America’s. The current government has been criticized for hobbling the Polish judiciary and curtailing media freedoms. Even on Ukraine, Warsaw’s hawkish impulses can sometimes diverge from Washington’s. As a major Polish election approaches on October 15, 2023, how should the United States balance Poland’s strategic importance with its counterproductive role on other issues?

Please join the director of the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program, Chris Chivvis, for the next installment of our Pivotal States series with Amb. Paula Dobriansky and Charles Kupchan for a discussion of Washington’s strategic alternatives in its relations with Warsaw.

