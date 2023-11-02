event

The Israeli-Hamas War: A Conversation with Khalil Shikaki

Thu. November 2nd, 2023
Live Online

The Israel-Hamas war has pushed the Palestinian issue to center stage both in the region and internationally. Have Hamas’s October 7 attack, Israel’s blockade and airstrikes, and the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe altered Gazans’ views on Hamas? What did Hamas hope to gain from the attack? Has the Palestinian Authority been weakened further by the escalating violence in the areas under its control, and would its influence be strengthened or weakened if Israel were to succeed in destroying Hamas’s military capabilities? Are there any circumstances in which the Palestinian Authority might return to Gaza?

Please join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with pollster and analyst Khalil Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, in conversation on these and other issues.

Political ReformDemocracySecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyMiddle EastIranIsraelPalestine
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Khalil Shikaki

Khalil Shikaki is a professor of political science, and director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR) in Ramallah. He is also a senior fellow at the Crown Center for Middle East Studies at Brandeis University. He is a co-founder of the Arab Barometer and the Arab Reform Initiative and a co-author of the annual report on the Arab Democracy Index. Since 1993, Shikaki has conducted hundreds of polls among Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and, since 2000, dozens of polls among Israelis. His research has focused on Palestinian state building, public opinion, security sector reform, transition to democracy, and the impact of domestic Palestinian politics on the peace process.