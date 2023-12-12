event

Rewiring the U.S.-Africa Tech Landscape: An Annual Review of the Digital Transformation with Africa Initiative

Tue. December 12th, 2023
Washington, DC

During the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, the Biden administration unveiled a “signature initiative” with the launch of the Digital Transformation With Africa (DTA) program. With financial commitments of over $350 million in investment and $450 million more in financing facilitation, DTA aims to close the digital gap in Africa through investment across three core areas: the digital economy and infrastructure, human capital development, and the digital enabling environment.

One year later, how much progress has been made toward realizing the initiative’s aims? What projects have the United States government launched as part of DTA? What lessons or new ways of thinking have emerged over the course of DTA’s implementation? What are the opportunities for investment by the private sector to effectively engage with DTA?

Join the Carnegie Africa Program to examine progress in the implementation of DTA.

Jane Munga

Fellow, Africa Program

Jane Munga is a fellow in the Africa Program focusing on technology policy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Ashley Bubna

Ashley Bubna is senior commercial officer at the U.S. Department of State.

Christopher Burns

Christopher Burns is the chief digital development officer and the director for the Technology Division within the Innovation, Technology, and Research Hub at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Dana L. Banks

Dana L. Banks is senior advisor to the Africa Business Center at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Fred Stewart

Fred Stewart is the director of the Office of Africa at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Judd Devermont

Judd Devermont is the special assistant to the president and senior director for African affairs at the National Security Council (NSC). He most recently served as the special advisor for Africa strategy at the NSC from 2021 to 2022.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is chief of staff at Prosper Africa.

Sydney Kamlager-Dove

Sydney Kamlager-Dove serves as the congresswoman of the 37th District of California in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Lisa Coppé

Lisa Coppé is the senior country manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency.