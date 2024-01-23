event
Carnegie China

Carnegie Global Dialogue: China and the Pacific Islands

Tue. January 23rd, 2024
Live Online

In recent years, Beijing has emerged as a key economic and security player for Pacific island nations. At the same time, Pacific island states face a multitude of challenges, from the impact of climate change to rising great power competition. How do Pacific island nations view China’s growing engagements and what are their priorities with Beijing? What are China’s goals and ambitions in the South Pacific? How will China’s relations with Pacific island countries evolve in the years to come?
 
Please join Carnegie China for the first event of the 2024 Carnegie Global Dialogue Series. Darshana Baruah will moderate a discussion with Satyendra Prasad and Denghua Zhang on China–Pacific islands relations.

EconomySecurityEast AsiaChinaSoutheast Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Darshana M. Baruah

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Darshana M. Baruah was a nonresident scholar with the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where she directs the Indian Ocean Initiative.

Satyendra Prasad

Nonresident Senior Fellow, South Asia Program, Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics Program

Dr. Satyendra Prasad is a nonresident senior fellow in the South Asia and Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Programs at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Denghua Zhang

Denghua Zhang is a research fellow at Australian National University’s Department of Pacific Affairs. His research article “China's Influence and Local Perceptions: The Case of Pacific Island Countries” won the Boyer Prize as the best article from the Australian Journal of International Affairs for 2022.