Carnegie Global Dialogue: China and the Pacific Islands

In recent years, Beijing has emerged as a key economic and security player for Pacific island nations. At the same time, Pacific island states face a multitude of challenges, from the impact of climate change to rising great power competition. How do Pacific island nations view China’s growing engagements and what are their priorities with Beijing? What are China’s goals and ambitions in the South Pacific? How will China’s relations with Pacific island countries evolve in the years to come?



