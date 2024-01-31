In order to explore the complexities of our rapidly changing world, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center will examine pressing global issues through four engaging panel discussions in a one-day event, under the collective title, “The World in Focus: Uncertainty and the Global Outlook for 2024.”

Against the backdrop of a shifting global order, economic experts will discuss the challenges posed by geopolitical uncertainties, conflicts, and the quest for diversified economic partnerships. The panels will also delve into the complex dimensions of the nuclear threat in a multipolar world, addressing concerns surrounding proliferation and regional conflicts involving nuclear-armed states.

Moreover, our panelists will also explore the rise of populism globally, examining its drivers, implications, and impacts on governance, social dynamics, and international relations. By fostering nuanced discussions on these interconnected issues, we hope the audience will come away with a deeper understanding of the multifaceted challenges shaping the global outlook for 2024 and beyond.