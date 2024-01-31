Registration
In order to explore the complexities of our rapidly changing world, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center will examine pressing global issues through four engaging panel discussions in a one-day event, under the collective title, “The World in Focus: Uncertainty and the Global Outlook for 2024.”
Against the backdrop of a shifting global order, economic experts will discuss the challenges posed by geopolitical uncertainties, conflicts, and the quest for diversified economic partnerships. The panels will also delve into the complex dimensions of the nuclear threat in a multipolar world, addressing concerns surrounding proliferation and regional conflicts involving nuclear-armed states.
Moreover, our panelists will also explore the rise of populism globally, examining its drivers, implications, and impacts on governance, social dynamics, and international relations. By fostering nuanced discussions on these interconnected issues, we hope the audience will come away with a deeper understanding of the multifaceted challenges shaping the global outlook for 2024 and beyond.
Great Powers and the Contours of International Relations
Join us on Wednesday, January 31 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM EET for this discussion with Tong Zhao, Temur Umarov, and Rosa Balfour, Ashley J. Tellis, and Maha Yahya.
In today's rapidly evolving international landscape, the world is witnessing a dynamic and intense global competition among "great powers." This competition is marked by strategic maneuvering, technological advancements, economic prowess, and military assertiveness. The United States and China find themselves locked in a contest for influence and access in strategic regions such as the Middle East, where both nations seek to secure vital energy resources and foster economic partnerships. Moreover, Russia and China are forging closer ties, cooperating in areas such as trade, technology, and security, and challenging traditional geopolitical alignments. Against this backdrop, rising tensions over Taiwan, as China's growing military capabilities and assertiveness raise concerns about the possibility of an invasion, leading to regional instability. Over the past three months, the war in Gaza has influenced global power dynamics, reshaping strategies and calculations among the great powers. As these powers pursue their interests, their interactions and rivalries will shape the contours of international relations, necessitating careful diplomacy and prudent strategies to navigate the evolving global order.
For more information, please contact Najwa Yassine at Najwa.yassine@carnegie-mec.org
Prosperity or Precarity? The Global Economic Outlook
Join us on Wednesday, January 31 from 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM EET for this discussion with Yukon Huang, Jihad Azour, Marwan Muasher, Haneen El Sayed and Nur Arafeh.
As the IMF predicts a global growth decline in 2023 and 2024 compared to 2022, nations around the world continue to grapple with financial stability amid increasing challenges. Geopolitical and security concerns, driven by conflicts such as those in Ukraine and Gaza, are reshaping the global political economy. Governments are diversifying partnerships outside the “Global North” for prosperity, and BRICS nations are exploring economic collaboration and alternatives to the U.S. dollar. The “Global South” is innovating strategies such as debt restructuring to address debt unsustainability. Meanwhile, conflicts in the Middle East, particularly the Yemeni Houthis' obstruction of passage into the Red Sea, and U.S. and U.K. strikes on Yemen in reprisal, are escalating global costs and raising concerns about the outbreak of an intense regional conflict with far-reaching consequences. Join our panel of experts to examine these issues and more.
Back to the Bomb? The Nuclear Threat in a Multipolar World
Join us on Wednesday, January 31 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM EET for this discussion with Mark Hibbs, Rose Gottemoeller, Nicole Grajewski and Mohanad Hage Ali.
As the global geopolitical landscape undergoes significant transformations, the nuclear threat has taken on new dimensions. The United States, which for three decades has stood as the sole global superpower, is now facing the rise of formidable contenders such as China. Amid this shifting balance of power, the threat of nuclear proliferation and the potential for regional conflicts involving nuclear-armed states have escalated. Moreover, in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s hints that he might resort to his nation’s nuclear arsenal have contributed to heightened concerns over nuclear stability. In the Middle East, Iran's nuclear ambitions have raised concerns among nations such as Saudi Arabia, potentially prompting a destabilizing regional arms race as countries seek to counterbalance Iran's nuclear capabilities. As such, the international community faces a delicate balancing act in managing and mitigating the nuclear threat in a multipolar world, requiring renewed diplomatic efforts, arms control agreements, and a commitment to preventing nuclear escalation.
Why is Populism So Popular?
Join us on Wednesday, January 31 from 7:45 PM to 8:45 PM EET for this discussion with Richard Youngs, Rachel Kleinfield, Oliver Stuenkel, Hamza Meddeb, and Sarah Yerkes.
The global surge of populism has been characterized by leaders and parties gaining traction by emphasizing anti-elite sentiment, stricter migration controls, and the scapegoating of minority groups or individuals as being responsible for societal problems. This movement signals a profound shift in politics, demanding analysis of its drivers and implications. Moreover, recognition that it is necessary to deconstruct populist discourse is growing. It involves understanding factors justifying global populism and individuals seeking alternatives to the Western-capitalist model, often stemming from disenfranchisement and a desire for equitable distribution. Populism isn't confined to specific boundaries; it resonates even in complex contexts such as Israel/Palestine, intertwining with conflict, national identities, and regional dynamics. In the Middle East, several nations exemplify populism within the domains of governance, social dynamics, and international relations. The panel aims to explore populism's core elements and ramifications, fostering a comprehensive understanding of its complexities within contemporary global politics.
