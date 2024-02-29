event

Governing Gaza After the War

Thu. February 29th, 2024
Live Online

The Israel-Hamas war has kindled many debates regarding future governance of Gaza. What will be the fate of Gazans, who will govern them, and how? What role do regional and global powers play? How can the international community take steps toward a more peaceful future for all involved?      
 
Seeking viewpoints from Israeli, Palestinian, regional, and global actors revealed differing and sometimes opposing answers to these questions, and challenged the assumptions of earlier discussions of a “day after” in which Israel would simply withdraw from Gaza.   
                                                                                                         
Please join Amr Hamzawy, director of the Middle East Program, and Nathan J. Brown, senior non-resident fellow for a multifaceted discussion on the possible futures of governance of Gaza. They will be joined by authors from the Middle East Program’s ongoing four-part “Governing Gaza” series. Jonathan Rynhold writes and speaks on Israeli perspectives, Zaha Hassan on the Palestinian view, Yasmine Farouk on those of regional powers, and Muriel Asseburg on those of global actors.

Jonathan Rynhold

Prof. Jonathan Rynhold is the head of the department of Political Studies at Bar-Ilan University, Israel. His research focuses on US-Israeli relations and Israeli policy towards the peace process.

Zaha Hassan

Fellow, Middle East Program

Zaha Hassan is a human rights lawyer and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Yasmine Farouk

Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Yasmine Farouk was a nonresident scholar in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Muriel Asseburg

Visiting Scholar, Middle East Center

Asseburg's current research focuses on the Middle East conflict, German and Middle East politics, the Euro–Mediterranean Partnership, and state building, political reform, and political Islam in the Middle East. She was previously with the Friedrich Ebert Foundation’s office in Jerusalem.

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.

Nathan J. Brown

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Nathan J. Brown, a professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University, is a distinguished scholar and author of nine books on Arab politics and governance, as well as editor of five books.