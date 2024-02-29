Governing Gaza After the War

The Israel-Hamas war has kindled many debates regarding future governance of Gaza. What will be the fate of Gazans, who will govern them, and how? What role do regional and global powers play? How can the international community take steps toward a more peaceful future for all involved?



Seeking viewpoints from Israeli, Palestinian, regional, and global actors revealed differing and sometimes opposing answers to these questions, and challenged the assumptions of earlier discussions of a “day after” in which Israel would simply withdraw from Gaza.



Please join Amr Hamzawy, director of the Middle East Program, and Nathan J. Brown, senior non-resident fellow for a multifaceted discussion on the possible futures of governance of Gaza. They will be joined by authors from the Middle East Program’s ongoing four-part “Governing Gaza” series. Jonathan Rynhold writes and speaks on Israeli perspectives, Zaha Hassan on the Palestinian view, Yasmine Farouk on those of regional powers, and Muriel Asseburg on those of global actors.