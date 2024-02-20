Pivotal States: The Iranian Challenge

The war in Gaza has returned Iran squarely to the center of the U.S. foreign policy debate. Iran's proxies in Gaza, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen are engaged in escalating attacks on U.S. forces that threaten to draw the United States into a regional conflagration. Iran has also deepened its ties with Russia since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and Iranian-made drones now menace Ukrainian cities. Meanwhile, with the nuclear deal long dead, Iran has again ramped up its enrichment of uranium.

What is the Iranian regime hoping to achieve? What are the core interests that America needs to protect? How can Washington protect them without escalating the regional crisis?

Please join the director of the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program, Christopher S. Chivvis, for a special in-person edition of the Pivotal States series and a discussion of Washington’s strategic alternatives in its policy toward Iran with Suzanne Maloney and Karim Sadjadpour. The event will also stream concurrently on the Carnegie Endowment’s YouTube channel.