Pivotal States: The Iranian Challenge

Tue. February 20th, 2024
Washington, DC

The war in Gaza has returned Iran squarely to the center of the U.S. foreign policy debate. Iran's proxies in Gaza, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen are engaged in escalating attacks on U.S. forces that threaten to draw the United States into a regional conflagration. Iran has also deepened its ties with Russia since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and Iranian-made drones now menace Ukrainian cities. Meanwhile, with the nuclear deal long dead, Iran has again ramped up its enrichment of uranium.

What is the Iranian regime hoping to achieve? What are the core interests that America needs to protect? How can Washington protect them without escalating the regional crisis?

Please join the director of the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program, Christopher S. Chivvis, for a special in-person edition of the Pivotal States series and a discussion of Washington’s strategic alternatives in its policy toward Iran with Suzanne Maloney and Karim Sadjadpour. The event will also stream concurrently on the Carnegie Endowment’s YouTube channel. 

Suzanne Maloney

Suzanne Maloney is the vice president and director of the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution.

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.