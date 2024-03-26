Germany’s Nuclear Choices: Disarm or Proliferate?

For decades, Germany has safeguarded its security through a combination of U.S. extended nuclear deterrence and disarmament advocacy. With Donald Trump’s threats to NATO and Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine, both policies face mounting challenges. In Berlin, nuclear weapons discussions are taking place against the background of a Zeitenwende—or pivotal turning point—in German foreign and security policy.

How should Germany adapt its nuclear policies to the changing conditions of great power rivalry? Can it continue to balance deterrence and disarmament, or is Germany changing its national identity from civilian to military power? And how can the country leverage its technological innovation potential for the defense of Europe?

In his new book Germany and Nuclear Weapons in the 21st Century: Atomic Zeitenwende?, Ulrich Kühn brings together internationally renowned nuclear scholars and policy analysts from Germany and abroad to answer these questions and discuss Germany’s changing nuclear deterrence, arms control, and disarmament, as well as nonproliferation policies. This timely volume can be a guide for officials and experts managing the tensions between dependency on the United States and Germany’s own conservatism. Join George Perkovich as he sits down with Ulrich Kühn as well as Liana Fix and Amy J. Nelson, two of the contributing authors, to discuss.