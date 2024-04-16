event
Carnegie Europe

Advancing a Transatlantic AI Agenda

Tue. April 16th, 2024
Live Online

Great powers around the world have entered a race for AI supremacy. In the EU, the United States, China, and India, policymakers are putting forward competing frameworks to regulate AI globally while trying to achieve technological superiority.

Against this backdrop, transatlantic cooperation has been advancing slowly, but grounding the innovation and regulation of AI in shared democratic principles would benefit both Brussels and Washington.

To discuss how the EU and the United States can work together to align and advance their AI policies, Carnegie Europe invites you to an online event featuring Joanna Bryson, Raluca Csernatoni, and J.P. Singh. Hadrien Pouget will moderate.

Carnegie Europe is grateful to the U.S. Mission to the EU for its support of this event.

Foreign PolicyTechnologyNorth AmericaUnited StatesWestern EuropeEurope
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Joanna Bryson

Joanna Bryson is a professor of ethics and technology at the Hertie School, where her research focuses on the impact on human cooperation and AI/ICT governance.

Raluca Csernatoni

Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Csernatoni is a fellow at Carnegie Europe, where she specializes on European security and defense, as well as emerging disruptive technologies.

J.P. Singh

J.P. Singh is a distinguished professor at George Mason University in the United States and a Richard von Weizsäcker fellow with the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin, Germany.

Hadrien Pouget

Associate Fellow, Technology and International Affairs Program

Hadrien Pouget was an associate fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.