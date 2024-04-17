Disinformation, Journalism, and Technology: A Conversation with Katherine Maher

Democracies worldwide are struggling in the face of disinformation. Malicious falsehoods can be damaging or even destabilizing, while countermeasures often don’t work and may compromise free expression or trigger backlash. One of the best tools for truth is journalism, but the vital role of news media is threatened by economic decline and loss of public trust. These problems stem in part from technology, particularly social media—and the rise of generative AI promises even more disruption. Still, it’s easy to lose sight of technology’s remarkable potential to help journalists, scientists, citizens, and others to discover and share accurate information.

What are the most effective ways for leaders and societies to fight disinformation? What is the role of journalism, and how can news organizations navigate this perilous historical moment? Is technology the problem, the solution, or both?

The Carnegie Endowment invites you to join an important discussion on countering disinformation with Katherine Maher, the president and CEO of NPR and the former CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation. She is joined by Jon Bateman, senior fellow in Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs program. In his recent report, Countering Disinformation Effectively: An Evidence-Based Policy Guide, Bateman and co-author Dean Jackson use empirical data to assess key interventions such as supporting local journalism, providing media literacy education, fact-checking or labeling content, and reforming social media algorithms. Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, the tenth president of Carnegie, will provide introductory remarks.