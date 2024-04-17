event

India in Modi’s Third Term

Wed. April 17th, 2024
Washington, DC

Beginning on April 19, India will hold the largest national election in recorded history and it is likely to keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office for a third term. The last ten years in India’s history have witnessed conspicuous transformations. What do the next five years hold for India’s trajectory?

Join Ashley J. Tellis, the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, for a conversation with Alyssa Ayres, dean of the Elliott School of International Affairs and professor of history and international affairs at George Washington University, and Ashok Malik, a partner at The Asia Group and Chair of its New Delhi-based subsidiary.

This event is open to in-person attendees only. 

Ashley J. Tellis

Senior Fellow

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Alyssa Ayres

Council on Foreign Relations

Alyssa Ayres is dean of the Elliott School of International Affairs and professor of history and international affairs at George Washington University.

Ashok Malik

Ashok Malik is a partner at The Asia Group and Chair of its New Delhi-based subsidiary in India where he leads the firm’s in-market business strategy and services.