2024 Carnegie Africa Forum

Join us for the inaugural Carnegie Africa Forum, a special one-day event that will bring together global thought leaders for discussions on the continent’s role in international cooperation. Hosted by the Carnegie Africa program, this event will leverage the dynamic network of scholars and repository of policy analysis that the program has developed since its founding in 2021 to highlight Africa’s role in the era of climate change, evolving great power competition, and the digital revolution.

Through panels, debates, and remarks from keynote speakers, the Carnegie Africa Forum will provide a platform for building Africa-centric partnerships and engaging in important conversations on topics including Africa’s role in the global energy transition, the consequences of changing geopolitical alignments for African nations, and the future of artificial intelligence on the continent. How will African nations cooperate, balance existing relationships, or strike out on their own as the world races to net zero, becomes more multipolar, and faces disruptive technological changes?

