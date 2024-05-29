Join the Carnegie Endowment for Today’s Challenges, Tomorrow’s Leaders, a special half-day conference designed to engage early-career professionals and students hosted by the 2023-2024 James C. Gaither Junior Fellows. Over the course of three sessions, leading experts and emerging voices in the foreign policy space will discuss issues impacting youth around the world, including the evolving global order and role of institutions, climate change, artificial intelligence (AI), radicalization, and shifts in the information landscape.

Through the conference’s panels, we will explore the factors that will shape future foreign policy and invite participants to engage with pressing questions of the moment. How can the principles of global governance be reformed to better reflect the challenges Gen Z faces, such as climate change, AI governance, and nuclear security? In addressing the radicalization of youth by powerful non-state actors and illicit networks, what strategies do policymakers have to counter these influences? How has a changing information environment shaped the world and how can emerging policy scholars navigate it?