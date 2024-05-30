event

A Conversation with Senior Advisor to the President for Energy and Investment, Amos Hochstein

Thu. May 30th, 2024
As the Israel-Hamas war drags on, the potential for spillover effects increase. Three conflict areas have emerged that carry serious risk of escalation: first, growing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border, attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis against international shipping in the Red Sea, threatening global supply chains and freedom of navigation, and the danger of another direct clash between Israel and Iran.   


What are the prospects for regional escalation? Is there a diplomatic pathway in Lebanon? And how have these conflicts affected the international economy, supply chains, and the global trade of hydrocarbons? Aaron David Miller will discuss these and other issues with Amos Hochstein, deputy assistant to the president and senior advisor for energy and investment at the White House. Prior to serving at the White House, Hochstein served as the U.S.-appointed mediator of the Lebanese-Israeli negotiations that resulted in a maritime border agreement between the two nations. 

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Amos J. Hochstein

White House Senior Advisor to the President for Energy and Investment and Deputy Assistant to the President

Amos J. Hochstein serves as the White House senior advisor to the president for energy and investment and deputy assistant to the president. Amos previously served at the State Department as the special presidential coordinator for global infrastructure and energy security. Amos has also held the position of senior advisor to the secretary of state for global energy security.