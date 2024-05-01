event

Israel and Iran: How to Prevent a Regional War

Wed. May 1st, 2024
Live Online

The recent attacks by Iran and Israel on one another’s territory have taken the strategic rivalry between these two adversaries into uncharted and dangerous territory. The unprecedented strikes seem to have been contained for now, but it’s by no means certain that this state will hold. The underlying issues that have fueled tensions — from conflict with regional proxies to Iran’s nuclear program — remain unresolved.  

Will the recent escalation between Iran and Israel lead the parties to greater risk-readiness or risk aversion? What role can outside parties, especially the United States, play in reducing tensions? Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with the Institute for National Security Studies’ Sima Shine and the Carnegie Endowment’s Karim Sadjadpour to discuss these and other issues, in the next episode of Carnegie Connects. 

Aaron David Miller

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Sima Shine

Sima Shine is is currently the head of the Iran program at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). She formerly served as head of the research & evaluation division of the Mossad from 2003 to 2007.