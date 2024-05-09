event

The Israel-Hamas War: A Conversation with Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog

Thu. May 9th, 2024
Live Online

Seven months on, the Israel-Hamas war continues with seemingly no end in sight, against a backdrop of escalating regional tensions. While Israel remains determined to pursue a major military operation in Rafah, indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the release of hostages and a ceasefire drag on. Following unprecedented strikes by Iran and Israel on one another’s territory, there is growing concern that Israel and Hezbollah, Iran’s Lebanese proxy, might find themselves engaged in a major war. Despite these compounding challenges, the Biden Administration holds out hope for a regional peace initiative, including Israeli-Saudi normalization, should the situation in Gaza stabilize.  

What are the prospects for ending the Israel-Hamas war? Will the current status quo hold, or might we see another escalation between Israel and Iran? And what is the status of the US-Israeli relationship? Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog to discuss these and other issues, in the next episode of Carnegie Connects. 

SecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyMiddle EastIranIsraelPalestine
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers
Ambassador Michael Herzog

Ambassador Michael Herzog

Ambassador Michael Herzog was appointed Israel’s ambassador to the United States in the summer of 2021 by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Ambassador Herzog is a retired IDF brigadier general and has held senior positions in Israel's Ministry of Defense between 2001 and 2009.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.