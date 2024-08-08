event
Assad’s Return: Regional Changes and Future Outlook

Thu. August 8th, 2024
Virtual

Join us for an in-depth discussion on Syria’s gradual normalization with countries in the Middle East and its reinstatement in the League of Arab States in May 2023, a significant step that signals a potential shift in Middle Eastern dynamics and regional security architecture. The normalization process began in 2018 when the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain reopened their embassies in Damascus, after Syria had been suspended from the Arab League in 2011 due to its brutal crackdown on protesters. Recently, Türkiye has also shown interest in normalizing relations with Syria, driven by concerns over Kurdish influence in northern Syria and the refugee crisis. The panel will evaluate the normalization process to date, examine the regime's willingness and capability to deliver on its promises, and assess whether the initial motivations of Arab states for normalization have been met. European and U.S. reactions have generally remained more cautious, emphasizing that normalization should be contingent on tangible political reforms by the Assad regime and adherence to human rights standards.

Against this backdrop of developments, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is hosting a virtual panel discussion on August 8, at 5:00 PM Beirut Time/ 10:00 AM EDT. The event will feature Sinan Ulgen, Sawsan Abou Zainedin, Abdullah Baabood, and Maria Luisa Fantappiè, and will be moderated by Armenak Tokmajyan.

The discussion will be held in English. Viewers may submit their questions to the panelists using the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube.

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.

Armenak Tokmajyan

Nonresident Scholar Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Armenak Tokmajyan is a nonresident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut. His research focuses on borders and conflict, Syrian refugees, and state-society relations in Syria.

Abdullah Baabood

Nonresident Senior Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Abdullah Baabood was a nonresident senior scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center. Baabood holds the chair of the state of Qatar for Islamic area studies and is a visiting professor at the Faculty of International Research and Education at Waseda University in Tokyo.

Maria Fantappie

Maria Luisa Fantappie is Head of the Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa Programme at IAI

Maria Luisa Fantappie is Head of the Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa Programme at IAI. She served as Special Adviser at the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue in Geneva (2020-2023) and at the International Crisis Group (2012-2020), engaging at the highest level of policy in Europe, the United States and across MENA (Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Oman and United Arab Emirates).

Sawsan Abou Zainedin

The Chief Executive Officer of Madaniya

Sawsan Abou Zainedin is the Chief Executive Officer of Madaniya. Sawsan is an architect and urban development planner by training. Her extensive professional background spans a decade in the development sector and involves a multidisciplinary approach to addressing the manifestations of the Syrian conflict through research and practice