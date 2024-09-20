Pivotal States: No Choice but Crisis? The Next President’s Options for North Korea

The next U.S. president faces a looming crisis on the Korean Peninsula. North Korean actions in recent years have darkened the strategic landscape. Pyongyang has conducted missile tests in record numbers, declared that South Korea is its “principal enemy,” and concluded a new comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia. Seoul, for its part, has sought to strengthen its deterrence posture and align more closely with the United States and Japan.

What should the United States do now? Given that neither diplomatic inducements nor crippling sanctions have succeeded in halting North Korea’s nuclear buildup or influencing its political orientation, what policy options does Washington have left? How should the United States pursue denuclearization—or should it find another framework? How should Washington answer persistent South Korean doubts about U.S. extended nuclear deterrence and even the U.S. commitment to the alliance? And are there realistic ways to limit or reverse Russian–North Korean cooperation?