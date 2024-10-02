event

A Conversation with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell

Wed. October 2nd, 202411:15 AM - 12:00 PM (EDT)
Live Online

Beyond Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the Biden administration has faced significant international challenges over the president’s four years in office.  President Biden and his team have contended with a range of issues including strategic competition, growing threats to democracies, climate change, critical minerals supply chains, and shaping the transformative potential of emerging tech to solve global problems without exacerbating regional economic inequality. When it comes to foreign policy, as George Will quipped, the American public wants as little of it as possible, but that hasn’t been the case over the last four years.  

So, what has been the Biden Doctrine? What are the key principles and assumptions that have underscored its approach to foreign policy? And what kind of world does it leave for its successors? 

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell to discuss these and other issues. 

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Kurt M. Campbell


Kurt M. Campbell was confirmed by the Senate on February 6, 2024, and sworn in as the 22nd deputy secretary of state on February 12, 2024. Prior to assuming this position, Deputy Secretary Campbell served as deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council.