Navigating a Way Forward on U.S.-China Relations

Registration
Relations between Washington and China have grown increasingly hostile, creating challenges for bilateral cooperation on pressing global threats such as climate change and public health. Protecting U.S. interests while developing a positive and realistic vision for future coexistence will be a vital task for the next administration.
The American Statecraft Program will host a special event with Senator Chris Van Hollen and Carnegie’s President Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar examining the near-term strategic options the next president will face and launching a major new Carnegie Endowment compendium that sketches a path forward to improved relations with China in 2035. A discussion among the authors of the volume will follow, focusing on what stable coexistence between the United States and China might look like.
This event will be hosted in person and streamed live on YouTube.
Fireside Chat
Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, President of the Carnegie Endowment, will lead a fireside chat with Senator Chris Van Hollen about the different strategic options the United States has in its relations with China.
Panel Discussion with Compendium Authors
The authors of the new compendium, U.S.-China Relations for the 2030s: Toward a Realistic Scenario for Coexistence, will outline their findings. The panel will include Christopher S. Chivvis, John Culver, Evan Medeiros, George Perkovich, Stephen Wertheim, and Audrye Wong.