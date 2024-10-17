Navigating a Way Forward on U.S.-China Relations

Chris Van Hollen is a U.S. Senator for the State of Maryland, first elected to the Senate in 2016 and re-elected for a second term in 2022. Among his committee assignments, he is a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, where he also serves as chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy. In this capacity, the Senator focuses on policy matters concerning U.S. relations with the countries of East Asia and the Pacific as well as regional intergovernmental organizations like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, and the Pacific Islands Forum.