Navigating a Way Forward on U.S.-China Relations

Thu. October 17th, 20241:30 PM - 3:30 PM (EDT)
Washington, DC, and Live Online

Relations between Washington and China have grown increasingly hostile, creating challenges for bilateral cooperation on pressing global threats such as climate change and public health. Protecting U.S. interests while developing a positive and realistic vision for future coexistence will be a vital task for the next administration. 

The American Statecraft Program will host a special event with Senator Chris Van Hollen and Carnegie’s President Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar examining the near-term strategic options the next president will face and launching a major new Carnegie Endowment compendium that sketches a path forward to improved relations with China in 2035. A discussion among the authors of the volume will follow, focusing on what stable coexistence between the United States and China might look like.

This event will be hosted in person and streamed live on YouTube.

Thu. October 17th, 2024 1:30 PM - 2:15 PM EDT

Fireside Chat

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, President of the Carnegie Endowment, will lead a fireside chat with Senator Chris Van Hollen about the different strategic options the United States has in its relations with China.

Thu. October 17th, 2024 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM EDT

Panel Discussion with Compendium Authors

The authors of the new compendium, U.S.-China Relations for the 2030s: Toward a Realistic Scenario for Coexistence, will outline their findings. The panel will include Christopher S. Chivvis, John Culver, Evan Medeiros, George Perkovich, Stephen Wertheim, and Audrye Wong.

Foreign PolicySecurityUnited StatesChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Chris Van Hollen

Senator, Maryland

Chris Van Hollen is a U.S. Senator for the State of Maryland, first elected to the Senate in 2016 and re-elected for a second term in 2022. Among his committee assignments, he is a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, where he also serves as chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy. In this capacity, the Senator focuses on policy matters concerning U.S. relations with the countries of East Asia and the Pacific as well as regional intergovernmental organizations like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, and the Pacific Islands Forum. 

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Evan S. Medeiros

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Evan S. Medeiros is a nonresident senior fellow in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

John K. Culver

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Global China Hub, Atlantic Council

John K. Culver is a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub and a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) senior intelligence officer with thirty-five years of experience as a leading analyst of East Asian affairs, including security, economic, and foreign-policy dimensions.

Audrye Wong

Jeane Kirkpatrick Fellow, American Enterprise Institute

Audrye Wong is a Jeane Kirkpatrick Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where she is focusing on China’s foreign policy, Asia-Pacific security issues, economic statecraft, and how authoritarian states use informational tools to alter public discourse and shape political processes in democracies—what she calls “informational statecraft.”

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Vice President for Studies

George Perkovich is the Japan chair for a world without nuclear weapons and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Nuclear Policy Program and the Technology and International Affairs Program. He works primarily on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation issues, and security dilemmas among the United States, its allies, and their nuclear-armed adversaries. 

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Stephen Wertheim

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Stephen Wertheim is a senior fellow in the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.