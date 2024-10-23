event

Explosive Triangle: Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah in Lebanon

Wed. October 23rd, 202410:00 AM - 10:45 AM (EDT)
Live Online

Israel’s military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon has broken a status quo that could carry potentially momentous consequences for a country and a region already marked by a year of conflict. Critical questions loom. What are Israel’s military objectives in the south and can they be achieved? Has the weakening of Hezbollah shifted Lebanon’s internal power balance and created opportunities for strengthening state sovereignty? How will Iran respond to the weakening of its billion-dollar proxy? And are there realistic opportunities for the international community, especially the United States, to pursue diplomatic options that could produce greater stability in Lebanon and along the Israel-Lebanon border? 

 Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Kim Ghattas and Ambassador David Satterfield to address these and other questions on Carnegie Connects. 

Foreign PolicyMilitarySecurityIranIsraelLebanon
Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Kim Ghattas

Contributing Editor at the Financial Times

Kim Ghattas is a contributing editor at the Financial Times and the author of Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East.

Ambassador David M. Satterfield

Director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy

Ambassador David M. Satterfield serves as director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. He has served as assistant secretary of state, National Security Council staff director, ambassador to Lebanon and Turkey, and chargé d’affaires in Iraq and Egypt. In October 2023 President Biden appointed him White House special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues to lead U.S. diplomacy in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In April 2024 he stepped down from this role and continues to serve as a consultant to the State Department.