What Does the Fall of the Assad Regime Mean for Syria and the Middle East?

Fri. December 20th, 202410:00 AM - 10:45 AM (EST)
Live Online

Over the last two years, intelligence organizations and analysts failed to anticipate critical events in the Middle East that would roil the regionThe sudden collapse of the Assad regime and the opening of a new chapter in Syria’s conflict-ridden story is the latest in a fraught period that has seen an of escalation of tensions in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran. 

What explains the Assad regime’s sudden demise and the ascendance of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other Sunni Islamist organizations? What do these events portend for Syria’s governance and the policies of Iran, Russia, Turkey, and Israel in the region? And what would be the best policy on Syria for the incoming U.S. administration?  

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House, and Charles Lister, senior fellow and the director of the Syria and Countering Terrorism & Extremism programs at the Middle East Institute, to explore these and other issues. 

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Sanam Vakil

Chatham House

Sanam Vakil is the director of Chatham House's Middle East and North Africa Programme, where her work focuses on geopolitics, regional security, and Iran and Arab Gulf political dynamics. She also examines socio-economic developments across the MENA region pertaining to governance reform as well as gender.

Charles Lister

Middle East Institute

Charles Lister is a senior fellow and the director of the Syria  and Countering Terrorism & Extremism programs at the Middle East Institute. His work focuses on all-things Syria and on issues of terrorism and insurgency across the Levant.