Black America and U.S. Foreign Policy

As the United States navigates global challenges in the twenty-first century, including the shift to an increasingly multipolar world and expanding foreign policy commitments, diverse voices remain essential to shaping its approach to diplomacy. Historically, African American intellectuals, informed by the fight for democracy at home, have articulated a unique vision of the United States' role in the world, stressing that U.S. domestic and foreign policy are deeply connected.
This legacy raises several pertinent questions for today: How do Black American voices enhance U.S. diplomacy? How have Black Americans’ perspectives on the role of the United States in the world evolved over time? How did foreign policy influence voting behavior of Black Americans in the 2024 elections?
Join the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program for a panel discussion honoring Black History Month featuring Richard Brookshire, CEO and co-founder of the Black Veterans Project; Asha Castleberry-Hernandez, former senior official, Department of State and U.S. Army Veteran; Tonija Hope, director of the Ralph J. Bunche International Affairs Center at Howard University; and Christopher Shell, fellow in the American Statecraft Program. The conversation will be moderated by Thomas Carothers, director of Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, with an audience Q&A to follow.