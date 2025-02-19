Black America and U.S. Foreign Policy

As the United States navigates global challenges in the twenty-first century, including the shift to an increasingly multipolar world and expanding foreign policy commitments, diverse voices remain essential to shaping its approach to diplomacy. Historically, African American intellectuals, informed by the fight for democracy at home, have articulated a unique vision of the United States' role in the world, stressing that U.S. domestic and foreign policy are deeply connected.

This legacy raises several pertinent questions for today: How do Black American voices enhance U.S. diplomacy? How have Black Americans’ perspectives on the role of the United States in the world evolved over time? How did foreign policy influence voting behavior of Black Americans in the 2024 elections?