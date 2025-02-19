event

Black America and U.S. Foreign Policy

Wed. February 19th, 202511:00 AM - 12:00 PM (EST)
In Person & Online Event

As the United States navigates global challenges in the twenty-first century, including the shift to an increasingly multipolar world and expanding foreign policy commitments, diverse voices remain essential to shaping its approach to diplomacy. Historically, African American intellectuals, informed by the fight for democracy at home, have articulated a unique vision of the United States' role in the world, stressing that U.S. domestic and foreign policy are deeply connected. 

This legacy raises several pertinent questions for today: How do Black American voices enhance U.S. diplomacy? How have Black Americans’ perspectives on the role of the United States in the world evolved over time? How did foreign policy influence voting behavior of Black Americans in the 2024 elections? 

Join the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program for a panel discussion honoring Black History Month featuring Richard Brookshire, CEO and co-founder of the Black Veterans Project; Asha Castleberry-Hernandez, former senior official, Department of State and U.S. Army Veteran; Tonija Hope, director of the Ralph J. Bunche International Affairs Center at Howard University; and Christopher Shell, fellow in the American Statecraft Program. The conversation will be moderated by Thomas Carothers, director of Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, with an audience Q&A to follow.  

event speakers

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Richard Brookshire

CEO and Co-Founder, Black Veterans Project

Richard Brookshire is CEO and co-founder of the Black Veterans Project, his work is advancing reforms to address racial inequities in access to veterans benefits and the case for reparations. Richard is a former infantry combat medic and U.S. Army veteran of the War in Afghanistan, he holds an MPA in Urban & Social Policy from Columbia University and a BA in Political Science from Fordham University.

Asha Castleberry-Hernandez

National Security and Foreign Policy Expert, U.S. Army Veteran

Asha Castleberry is a distinguished National Security & Foreign Policy expert, a public speaker, television media commentator, a United States Army Veteran, and a former U.S. Congressional Candidate. 

Tonija Hope

Director, Ralph J. Bunche International Affairs Center, Howard University

Tonija Hope is the director of the Ralph J. Bunche International Affairs Center at Howard University (HU) where she oversees the Center’s strategic vision, its wide-ranging international engagements including study abroad, international partnership development, global programming, and the management of the Patricia Roberts Harris Fellowship for HU students.

Christopher Shell

Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Christopher Shell is a fellow in the American Statecraft Program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.