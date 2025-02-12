How to Expand U.S.-Japan Tech Ties in the New Global Landscape

Technology and innovation are an increasingly important pillar of the U.S.-Japan relationship. In the evolving global landscape of U.S. alliances, trade relations, and geopolitics, this panel brings unique international perspectives and expertise to examine how the United States and Japan can chart a new path forward.

Please join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for an expert panel discussion following the first summit meeting between Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump on February 7. Kenji Kushida, senior fellow for Japan studies in Carnegie’s Asia Program, will moderate a conversation with Kristi Govella, associate professor of Japanese Politics at the University of Oxford, Yoichi Mineo, senior advisor at Marubeni Institute, and Yves Tiberghien, a professor of Political Science and director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research at the University of British Columbia.