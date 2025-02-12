Japan Tech
How to Expand U.S.-Japan Tech Ties in the New Global Landscape

Wed. February 12th, 2025
Technology and innovation are an increasingly important pillar of the U.S.-Japan relationship. In the evolving global landscape of U.S. alliances, trade relations, and geopolitics, this panel brings unique international perspectives and expertise to examine how the United States and Japan can chart a new path forward.

Please join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for an expert panel discussion following the first summit meeting between Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump on February 7. Kenji Kushida, senior fellow for Japan studies in Carnegie’s Asia Program, will moderate a conversation with Kristi Govella, associate professor of Japanese Politics  at the University of Oxford, Yoichi Mineo, senior advisor at Marubeni Institute, and Yves Tiberghien, a professor of Political Science and director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research at the University of British Columbia.

Kenji Kushida

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Kenji Kushida is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Asia Program, primarily directing research on Japan along the theme of Innovative Japan, Global Japan, including the new Japan-Silicon Valley Innovation Initiative@Carnegie.

Kristi Govella

Associate Professor of Japanese Politics and International Relations, University of Oxford

Kristi Govella is associate professor of Japanese Politics and International Relations in the Nissan Institute of Japanese Studies and the School of Global and Area Studies at the University of Oxford. Her research focuses on the intersection of economics, security, governance in the Indo-Pacific region, economic statecraft, government-business relations, and the governance of the global commons.

Yoichi Mineo

Senior Advisor, Marubeni Institute

Yoichi Mineo is a senior advisor at Marubeni Institute, specializing in U.S. economic and political dynamics. With over 20 years of experience in cross-border M&A transactions, including natural resources and consumer sectors in the Americas, he brings a unique perspective to U.S.-Japan economic ties. He also served as Marubeni's Washington Chief Representative and has published extensively on U.S. economic issues.

Yves Tiberghien

Professor of Political Science and Director Emeritus, Institute of Asian Research, University of British Columbia

Yves Tiberghien is a professor of political science and director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research at the University of British Columbia. He is also the Konwakai Chair in Japanese Research and director of the Center for Japanese Research at UBC. His research focuses on the comparative political economy of East Asia and on global economic and environmental governance.