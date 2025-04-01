event

Does Israeli and Palestinian Public Opinion Really Matter?

Tue. April 1st, 202510:00 AM - 10:45 AM (EDT)
Live Online

Does public opinion matter in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Do leaders pay attention to the changing views of their respective constituencies? Each situation presents unique challenges for analysts and scholars trying to answer these questions. And those challenges have grown exponentially more complicated in the wake of October 7, 2023, and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.  

How have Israeli and Palestinian attitudes evolved toward their leaders and the region, one another, the United States’ role, and the war?  And how do Israelis and Palestinians on all sides of the divide imagine their  future, particularly whether there’s a pathway out of the ongoing crisis and any prospects for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?   

Join Aaron David Miller as he engages in conversation with Dahlia Scheindlin, a political strategist and a public opinion researcher, and Khalil Shikaki, the director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, two analysts and pollsters of Israeli and Palestinian politics and public opinion, on these and other issues on the next Carnegie Connects. 

DefenseIsraelPalestineMiddle East
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Dahlia Scheindlin

Policy Fellow, Century International

Dahlia Scheindlin is a political strategist and a public opinion researcher who has advised on nine national campaigns in Israel and worked on elections, referendums, and public affairs campaigns in 15 other countries over the last 25 years. She is currently a regular columnist for Haaretz (English) and a policy fellow at Century International. In addition to Israel, she has regional expertise in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Cyprus. Dahlia conducts extensive public opinion research for civil society organizations, including joint Israeli-Palestinian surveys.

Khalil Shikaki

Director, Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research

Khalil Shikaki is a professor of political science, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research in Ramallah, and member of the steering committee of the Arab Barometer. He is also a senior fellow at the Crown Center for Middle East Studies at Brandeis University.