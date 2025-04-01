Does Israeli and Palestinian Public Opinion Really Matter?

Does public opinion matter in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Do leaders pay attention to the changing views of their respective constituencies? Each situation presents unique challenges for analysts and scholars trying to answer these questions. And those challenges have grown exponentially more complicated in the wake of October 7, 2023, and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

How have Israeli and Palestinian attitudes evolved toward their leaders and the region, one another, the United States’ role, and the war? And how do Israelis and Palestinians on all sides of the divide imagine their future, particularly whether there’s a pathway out of the ongoing crisis and any prospects for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?