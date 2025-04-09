Risks and Opportunities for Climate Mitigation and Adaptation in the MENA Region

Registration
The ripple effects of climate change in the Middle East and North Africa, a region heavily reliant on climate-sensitive sectors and challenged by longstanding political and socioeconomic crises, can no longer be treated as a luxury that governments can ignore. In the new publication, Climate Resilience in the Middle East and North Africa: Navigating Challenges, Empowering Communities, and Transforming Governance, scholars from the Carnegie Middle East Program and outside experts aim to bridge knowledge and policy gaps between climate change, socioeconomic vulnerabilities, governance and stakeholder capacities.
To launch the compendium, Amr Hamzawy, senior fellow and director of the Carnegie Middle East Program, will be joined by Carnegie Middle East Program senior fellows Sarah Yerkes and Fred Wehrey, along with Aisha Al-Sarihi, non-resident fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, and Selma Khalil, MAIR-MBA Candidate at Johns Hopkins University Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies and INSEAD. The discussion will cover youth climate action in North Africa, the climate vulnerability-governance nexus in Morocco, climate adaptation and green energy transition in the Gulf, and climate finance and governance in Egypt.