Risks and Opportunities for Climate Mitigation and Adaptation in the MENA Region

The ripple effects of climate change in the Middle East and North Africa, a region heavily reliant on climate-sensitive sectors and challenged by longstanding political and socioeconomic crises, can no longer be treated as a luxury that governments can ignore. In the new publication, Climate Resilience in the Middle East and North Africa: Navigating Challenges, Empowering Communities, and Transforming Governance, scholars from the Carnegie Middle East Program and outside experts aim to bridge knowledge and policy gaps between climate change, socioeconomic vulnerabilities, governance and stakeholder capacities.