Risks and Opportunities for Climate Mitigation and Adaptation in the MENA Region

Wed. April 9th, 202510:00 AM - 11:15 AM (EDT)
In Person and Live Online

The ripple effects of climate change in the Middle East and North Africa, a region heavily reliant on climate-sensitive sectors and challenged by longstanding political and socioeconomic crises, can no longer be treated as a luxury that governments can ignore. In the new publication, Climate Resilience in the Middle East and North Africa: Navigating Challenges, Empowering Communities, and Transforming Governance, scholars from the Carnegie Middle East Program and outside experts aim to bridge knowledge and policy gaps between climate change, socioeconomic vulnerabilities, governance and stakeholder capacities.  

To launch the compendium, Amr Hamzawy, senior fellow and director of the Carnegie Middle East Program, will be joined by Carnegie Middle East Program senior fellows Sarah Yerkes and Fred Wehrey, along with Aisha Al-Sarihi, non-resident fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, and Selma Khalil, MAIR-MBA Candidate at Johns Hopkins University Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies and INSEAD. The discussion will cover youth climate action in North Africa, the climate vulnerability-governance nexus in Morocco, climate adaptation and green energy transition in the Gulf, and climate finance and governance in Egypt.

Cairo skyline
article
Egypt’s Challenges and Opportunities in Climate-Related Finance and Governance
Figuig oasis
article
Beyond the Green Transition: Governance and Climate Vulnerability in Morocco
Young people march with a banner as they take part in the "Youth March for the Climate" demonstration, part of a worldwide climate strike against governmental inaction towards climate change and environmental pollution, in Morocco's Atlantic coastal city of Casablanca on September 27, 2019
article
Youth and Climate Change in the Middle East and North Africa
event speakers

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.

Sarah Yerkes

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Sarah Yerkes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on Tunisia’s political, economic, and security developments as well as state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa.

Frederic Wehrey

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on governance, conflict, and security in Libya, North Africa, and the Persian Gulf.

Aisha Al-Sarihi

Non-resident fellow, Middle East Council on Global Affairs and Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington

Dr. Aisha Al-Sarihi is a political scientist with over a decade of research expertise in the policy, politics and governance of climate change and energy transition with a specific focus on the Gulf Arab states. Dr. Al-Sarihi is currently a non-resident fellow at both the Middle East Council on Global Affairs and the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

Selma Khalil

Joint MBA-MA candidate, INSEAD and Johns Hopkins University Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies

Selma Khalil is a dual-degree MBA-MA candidate at INSEAD & Johns Hopkins Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies specializing in economic development, climate finance, and sustainable infrastructure, with a particular interest in leveraging financing solutions and policy strategies to accelerate decarbonization.