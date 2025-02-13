Youth and Climate Change in the Middle East and North Africa

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), young people (defined as fifteen to twenty-four years old) are going to bear the brunt of the climate crisis. Yet, despite representing a disproportionately large percentage of the region’s population, youth are rarely consulted in policy decisions, including around climate adaptation and mitigation. This article examines the impact of climate change on youth in MENA focusing on North Africa and how young people are fighting to make their voices heard through formal and informal mechanisms. It also explores civil society’s role in promoting youth inclusion in debates around climate, as well as the way North African governments are attempting, in sometimes meaningful ways, to incorporate the perspectives of the youth—a group that will be forced to reckon with the climate adaptation and mitigation failures of their parents and grandparents.

Impact of Climate Change on Youth in MENA

There is no question that ongoing climate change will have the greatest impact on youth. Young people will live more of their lives feeling the effects of climate change than will older generations. For young people in MENA, the consequences of climate change already affect nearly every aspect of their lives, including their economic stability, physical and mental health, and daily routines. In rural areas, climate disruptions reduce agricultural viability and in turn reduce employment opportunities in a limited job market. Urban youth face different challenges, including increased competition for jobs as rural-to-urban migration rises. This creates an urban labor surplus that exacerbates youth unemployment rates, which are currently among the highest in the world. As economic opportunities become even more scarce, many more young people will feel compelled to migrate abroad in search of stable work, further contributing to “brain drain” and diminishing the region’s potential for innovation and development.

The mental health impacts of climate change on youth are equally concerning. A growing number of young people report experiencing “eco-anxiety” as they witness the degradation of their natural environments and the uncertain future posed by climate instability. Feelings of anxiety, helplessness, and frustration over limited policy action contribute to a collective sense of urgency and distress. The direct health impacts of climate change also pose a threat to youth. Heat stress, respiratory issues from pollution, and waterborne diseases disproportionately affect young people, particularly those from low-income backgrounds who lack access to high-quality healthcare. In many Middle East and North African (MENA) countries, public healthcare infrastructure is of suboptimal quality, leaving young populations especially vulnerable to health crises exacerbated by climate change.

Socioeconomic factors compound these vulnerabilities. Youth from marginalized communities or those with limited access to education and healthcare face heightened risks from climate impacts. Gender also plays a role; young women, for example, are more likely to be involved in domestic labor and agricultural work, which can expose them to increased health risks as environmental conditions worsen. In summary, the compounded economic, health, and socio-environmental challenges brought by climate change intensify the day-to-day struggles of young people across the MENA region, putting their futures at significant risk.

In recognition of these challenges, many young people are already striving to confront some of the failures of their parents’ and grandparents’ generations by raising awareness around climate and working with governments and NGOs on adaptation in the wake of growing climate crises. Youth are developing creative means to mitigate further climate change–induced deterioration of resources and the economy. For instance, in Morocco, the startup company Jodoor is promoting hydroponic agriculture in MENA in an adapted way to reduce water needs and adapt to droughts. In Iraq, Green Hands organizes tree-planting events and water preservation awareness campaigns. In Gaza, Sunbox provides renewable solar energy to cope with frequent outages there.

The youth population is especially crucial to addressing climate change because of their size.Youth and children, defined here as ages zero to twenty-four years old, make up between 38 and 50 percent of the population in North Africa (44 percent in Algeria, 50 percent in Egypt, 45 percent in Libya, 42 percent in Morocco, and 38 percent in Tunisia). This is compared to a world youth population of 41 percent and a youth population of only 31 percent in the United States, 26 percent in Europe, and 31 percent in Eastern and Southern-Eastern Asia. Thus, it stands to reason that governments’ climate adaptation and mitigation efforts in North Africa are likely to fail if they neglect the input of youth voices or do not adequately consider the impact of climate change on youth populations, who make up the plurality of their societies.

While youth experience the same climate-related challenges as older generations, including health problems, unemployment, education, and displacement, youth often feel the impacts in different ways. For example, as Elizabeth Robinson and Shouro Dasgupta argue, exposure to drought—a common problem in North Africa—is exacerbating child health problems, including malnourishment and stunting and wasting. The data tell an alarming story. According to the United Nations Children Fund’s (UNICEF) Children’s Climate Risk Index, a composite index of fifty-seven variables that measures “exposure to climate and environmental hazards, shocks and stresses” as well as “child vulnerability,” most of North Africa is at a medium-high level of children’s climate and environmental risk, with Egypt ranked as high and Tunisia ranked as low-medium. Overall, the region faces a high level of climate and environmental shocks, with Egypt ranked as extremely high and Tunisia ranked as medium-high.

The climate challenges facing the region, including water shortages, rising temperatures, and extreme weather events, also increase the chances of youth developing health problems such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. The droughts already plaguing North Africa are contributing to health complications, as children require more water than adults and are more susceptible to waterborne toxins that can lead to dehydration, cholera, diarrhea, and malnutrition. Food scarcity that comes from the negative impact of climate change on agriculture can also lead to malnutrition. Furthermore, UNICEF contends that children are both physically and psychologically more vulnerable to climate change–related outcomes than adults.

Another impact is displacement. UNICEF notes that by 2050, an estimated additional 19 million people will be on the move in North Africa due to climate change. Young people are already experiencing displacement in high numbers. In the MENA region writ large, more than 1 million children were displaced between 2016 and 2021 because of extreme weather events such as flooding, droughts, wildfires, and storms.

A second-order, but just as significant, impact of climate change on youth is decreased educational achievement; extreme temperatures and other weather phenomena can impact the ability of children to attend school and interfere with their in-classroom learning. And climate education in particular is lacking, especially in understanding the causes, consequences, and impacts of climate change generally and on the younger generation. In some places in the region, young people are better informed than older people. According to the 2024 Afrobarometer survey, 80 percent of Moroccans ages eighteen to twenty-five had heard about climate change, compared to just 51 percent of those ages fifty-six and above. But in Tunisia, only 44 percent of youth had heard about climate change, compared to 29 percent of those ages fifty-six and above.

Another potential outcome of climate change on young people is economic decline. The MENA region has been home to the highest youth unemployment rates for the past twenty-five years, with even worse unemployment rates for young women. The persistent lack of job opportunities has not only direct economic consequences for the region’s youth, but also contributes to their feelings of hopelessness and disconnection from society, which can lead to large numbers of migrants (both regular and irregular) and to instability via uprisings and violent extremist recruitment. And the problem could get even worse, as the MENA region is expected to experience a GDP loss of between 6 and 14 percent by 2050 from climate-related water issues, in addition to a 2.2 percent GDP loss already experienced due to air pollution.

Despite these current and projected climate change impacts, response efforts in the region remain limited by a lack of information access. MENA has been ranked worst when it comes to transparency and information accessibility. When confronted with shocks and climate change effects, governments and stakeholders need access to accurate and timely information to make the right decisions. The lack of press freedom in the region limits civil society’s capacity to monitor and speak up about any harmful government or private sector policies and decisions.

Perceptions of the government’s ability to address climate change also tell a pessimistic story. Malak Altaeb argues that MENA governments are failing to support youth-led climate activism. According to the Arab Youth Survey, in 2023, 47 percent of Arab youth respondents said they are not confident in their national government’s ability to deal with climate change. According to the Arab Barometer, 56 percent of Lebanese youth and 65 percent of Tunisian youth think the government is handling climate change poorly. Absence of trust reduces the likelihood that youth will build a good relationship with governments. Mistrust discourages youth from engaging in climate policy processes and makes policy action harder to achieve for them. Youth need to be trusted, engaged, and supported so that they can overcome climate-related challenges and be more involved in climate decisionmaking.

Youth Climate Action: Opportunities and Obstacles

While Arab youth are facing multiple challenges due to climate change, they are stepping up in their communities, the private sector, and on the international stage to take action. Youth have unique advantages when it comes to addressing climate change, particularly in the realms of activism and technology. North Africa, the region that started the Arab Spring and that continues to see regular protest movements, has a long history of youth-led activism to bring about real change in the region. And young people are prepared to engage in climate-related activism. In a 2023 survey, 58 percent of youth in North Africa said they were ready to support calls to boycott brands that damage the environment.

Young people in North Africa have also been at the forefront of technological innovation, with youth entrepreneurs successfully creating small- and medium-sized enterprises to address a variety of issues. For instance, Green Watech provides solutions for grey water reuse for irrigation in Morocco and Africa. Dayra runs clothes recycling and upcycling services in Egypt. Garbaliser recycles biowaste in Lebanon and turns it into biofertilizers.

Bringing young people from around the region together, to learn from each other, has been one method of both raising awareness and sharing best practices for climate change in the MENA region. For example, following the 2012 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP18) in Doha, Qatar, which was the first global climate conference hosted by an Arab country, youth in MENA created the Arab Youth Climate Movement, with chapters in more than fifteen Arab countries. Young Arabs had come together during COP18 to protest against their collective leaderships’ inaction around climate change at home. This was meaningful for a variety of reasons. First, it was the first time Qatar experienced youth public protests outside of the social media space. A protest on December 1, 2012, in conjunction with COP18, saw around 300 people in the streets with slogans such as “Arab leaders, time to lead” and “climate action now.” This protest helped raise awareness among the Arab public about climate and government inaction. It also helped bring together Arab youth from different countries to share best practices and build a stronger coalition to help address climate change across the region.

Youth first became formally involved in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) process in 2011 when YOUNGO was recognized as the official representative of children and youth. The Pact coming out of COP26 in Glasgow “urged Parties to ensure meaningful youth participation and representation in climate decision-making at the local, national and international levels.” And the COP27 Implementation Plan “encouraged the inclusion of youth in Party delegations to UNFCCC.” COP27 witnessed historic youth engagement initiatives that are detailed later in this article.

Youth were then given a place of prominence at COP28 in Dubai in late 2023. During COP28, the International Youth Climate Delegate Program was launched, with the goal of bringing youth voices to the table. The program selected 100 delegates from around the world to participate in COP processes. COP28 also created the position of a Presidency Youth Climate Champion (PYCC), which Shamma al-Mazrui was selected to hold. Previously, at COP27 in Egypt, Omnia el-Omrani was selected to serve as the Climate Youth Envoy. Elevation of the position to climate champion at COP28 was meant to signal a more official role for youth within the COP process. The PYCC role was created to represent the COP28 presidency and act as a bridge between youth (ages eighteen to thirty-five) and decisionmakers and was tasked with working with youth around the world both in the lead up to and during COP28. The position was also specifically aimed at representing youth from vulnerable communities, including high-risk communities, Indigenous peoples, and youth with disabilities. The PYCC was expected to ensure that youth received both training and a seat at the table during COP28. A Youth Day was added to the COP28 agenda, and youth were “embedded” in the other thematic days.

That same year, the SB58 Bonn Climate Conference witnessed the first-ever Youth Stocktake organized by the COP28 presidency. During the event, negotiators and youth representatives reviewed how youth policy ideas are integrated into UNFCCC Global Stocktake discussions toward COP28. During the event, youth representatives highlighted critical themes such as equity, intergenerational justice, and systemic transformations across sectors. They emphasized the need for the Global Stocktake to address equity criteria, ensure fair burden sharing, and recognize the historical responsibilities of developed nations. They also underscored the importance of transforming food systems to help reduce emissions and promote sustainable practices.

Many youth demands came out of COP28, such as (1) ensuring that all children receive access to education, including climate change education that “incorporates the best available science and principles of climate justice”; (2) increasing children’s participation in UNFCCC events through making funding available for children and ensuring “their meaningful involvement in decision-making processes”; (3) prioritizing children’s health concerns that result from climate change; and (4) better incorporating youth into decisionmaking processes through the creation of youth advisory boards at the local and national levels and through allocating funding to youth-led climate projects. The demands also included unleashing “the latent force of children and youth” by funding youth-led projects, creating green jobs for youth, investing in education and entrepreneurship, and building the capacity of youth.

At COP28, the Egyptian, Moroccan, and Tunisian delegations included youth delegates tasked with tangible roles, including as negotiators. In interviews with delegates, experiences varied, but some youths were involved in developing panels and programs within their country pavilions, others were negotiators in various side meetings, and others collaborated with older delegates, providing ideas and advice for the formal negotiations process. They also led the organization of the Children and Youth Pavilion. The Tunisian delegation had youth delegates negotiating on behalf of the country, continuing their involvement since COP26. Egypt had their first batch of youth delegates after creating the program officially after COP27, and Morocco had an official youth delegation that supported negotiators in negotiations. North African youth were some of the more active youths at COP28. According to YOUNGO youth engagement internal data, both COP27 and COP28 witnessed an increase in the number of North African youth participating, yet COP28 had more youth and witnessed more active involvement in the negotiations process.

Politically, there are some recent positive developments worth noting. A few North African countries have taken on leading roles in acknowledging and addressing both the impact of climate change on youth in the region and governments’ role in addressing it. Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia have incorporated UNICEF-approved criteria into their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). UNICEF vets the criteria to ensure that the NDCs address the specific risks and vulnerabilities of children and youth and that they help meet young people’s needs and increase youth participation in climate action. As more governments start to recognize unique youth vulnerabilities to climate change and their roles in combating it, this could open more doors for youth policy involvement in the region.

Yet it is important to note that some observers have pointed to fears of youth-washing, wherein the presence of youth activists at the various COPs (particularly the two most recent meetings held in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates) disguises the lack of substantive attention given to youth climate activists at home and their lack of a voice at the negotiating table. Unsurprisingly, the repressive environments in Egypt and the Emirates created a “climate of fear” for civil society participants in both COP27 and COP28, where protests and criticism were highly restricted.

Youth Climate Action: Case Studies

Youth in North Africa have followed a variety of paths in advocating climate adaptation and mitigation with varying degrees of success. The below three country case studies showcase how youth in the region are concretely taking the lead in climate action and influencing their national ecosystems to make change. These case studies reveal what could be achieved all around the region and to what extent youth can get involved in climate action and advocacy—from creating national youth climate councils to participating in negotiations.

Egypt

Egypt has the largest youth population in the MENA region, with around 45 million young people between ages nineteen and twenty-nine, representing a significant demographic eager for active engagement in climate action. Despite the limitations posed by restrictive NGO laws, which place rigorous controls on civil society activities, Egypt has managed to foster one of the largest and most vibrant youth-led climate ecosystems in the region. This network of youth organizations has been pivotal in raising climate awareness, advocating policy change, and organizing on-the-ground environmental initiatives.

Youth climate NGOs

Several youth-led climate NGOs are actively working to advance climate action in Egypt, despite regulatory challenges. The following are among the most prominent.

Greenish works on climate education and capacity development for local communities, as well as climate policy. Their flagship program, Greenish Clubs, is a yearly program that creates environment clubs in over forty high schools to educate and engage youth in local climate action throughout the year. The program organizes national competitions to celebrate the most active clubs and to create a sense of community and exchange.

Athar is a youth-led climate innovation incubator and accelerator in upper Egypt. It engages youth in remote areas in climate entrepreneurship by building their capacity, hosting hackathons for ideation and prototyping, and supporting their incubation and implementation of solutions. They offer support, mentorship, and facilities and help youth access capital.

Seas, an Egyptian social enterprise founded in 2010 in Quseir City on the coast of the Red Sea, is dedicated to environmental education, cultural preservation, and youth empowerment. Through a community-centered approach, Seas raises environmental awareness and celebrates Quseir’s historical heritage via workshops, tours, and the Ajial program—a multi-year initiative fostering civic engagement among local youth. Some program graduates now hold leadership roles in the community, reflecting Seas’ impact on youth development and environmental stewardship.

These organizations have not only cultivated a local movement but have also connected Egyptian youth to broader regional and international networks, amplifying their voices on a global scale.

Conference of Youth

In 2022, as Egypt prepared to host COP27, a milestone event took place: the Conference of Youth (COY17) in the town Sharm el-Sheikh, organized by five prominent youth climate NGOs. The event, which attracted hundreds of young climate activists, provided a platform for Egyptian and global youth to discuss pressing environmental issues, share best practices, and strategize on how to advocate for climate justice. Through workshops, panel discussions, and strategy sessions, young people were able to articulate their concerns and hopes and craft a set of youth recommendations. These recommendations ultimately became the global youth statement used to inform COP27’s discussions, underscoring the critical role of youth as stakeholders in the global climate dialogue. The statement covered key topics such as climate finance, adaptation, and energy. For instance, specifically, youth advocated increasing adaptation finance and equitable and concessional funding and enhancing resilience strategies tailored to local contexts.

COY17 initiated a strong collaboration between Egyptian youth, UN agencies, and the government, especially the Ministry of Youth and Environment. This resulted in more official youth involvement in global climate spaces. It was also an opportunity for Egyptian youth to unite, organize the conference together, and build bridges for future collaboration.

Youth engagement at COP27

Egypt’s role as the host of COP27 marked a historic moment for youth engagement at the UN climate summit. In an unprecedented move, Egypt designated Omnia el-Omrani as the COP27 Climate Youth Envoy, the first such role ever created for a UN climate conference. El-Omrani, a young Egyptian doctor and climate activist, became a symbolic representative of youth voices at the conference, advocating policies that address both climate resilience and intergenerational equity.

COP27 also witnessed the organization of the first-ever Children and Youth Pavilion, which was a space for youth to feel safe, engaged, and present and to network with peers and experts. It welcomed youth of all ages, including younger children ages seven and nine years old who were speakers in some panels. The pavilion was fully youth-led and had great success. Both the pavilion and the youth envoy position were included in the COP cover decision, the final agreement reached at the main summit, and are now institutionalized as part of every upcoming COP.

National Youth Climate Negotiators Program

Following COP27, the Egyptian Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with various Egyptian youth organizations, launched the National Youth Climate Negotiators Program. This initiative aims to train young Egyptians in the skills necessary for international climate negotiations, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the policymaking process. Participants in the program receive training on negotiation techniques, climate policy, and international environmental law, preparing them to represent Egyptian youth at high-level discussions. For COP28, a youth delegation was sent, providing an unprecedented opportunity for Egyptian youth to directly influence climate negotiations on behalf of their country. According to feedback from youth climate actors from the country, this program came as a joint initiative from the ministry and a group of youth in direct contact with the ministry. They added that more open communication is needed around the selection process in the future to ensure it is inclusive.

Challenges and opportunities

Egyptian youth climate organizations face multiple challenges. The NGO Law (No. 149 of 2019) imposes significant limitations on civil society. This law restricts funding sources, creates bureaucratic hurdles for project approvals, and places stringent controls on activities that do not align with government guidelines. This limits the ability of youth-led NGOs to access essential funding and resources.

Another issue is that the NGO ecosystem is fragmented with over 52,000 NGOs in Egypt, mostly focusing on charitable work rather than developmental or rights-based approaches. This creates difficulties in collaborating efficiently across different types of civil society.

Despite these challenges, youth have opportunities to position themselves as key actors in Egypt climate action efforts. COP27 and the influence of UN agencies and other actors encouraged the government to recognize and involve youth as central players. In addition, the 2019 law offers institutional frameworks for partnerships between NGOs and the government. NGOs such as ACTs and Youth Loves Egypt have used partnerships to get involved in national climate strategies. Another opportunity is the widespread presence of community development societies in rural areas, providing a valuable resource for partnerships for youth focused on grassroots work.

The Egyptian case demonstrates how the growing national youth climate movement managed to establish a systemic presence thanks to global mobilization and events, mainly COP27, which encouraged the national government to champion the youth climate agenda. The global momentum toward youth engagement—achieved through the UNFCCC and other key UN and organizational actors and resources (for example, UNICEF and the UN Development Program’s MENA youth climate activist toolkit)—can continue to be harnessed by youth organizations to further influence government support and establish their presence nationally.

Morocco

Morocco stands out as a climate leader in the MENA region, with ambitious green energy initiatives such as the Noor Ouarzazate Solar Complex, the world’s largest concentrated solar power plant. The nation’s commitment extends to empowering youth to engage in climate policy, and as a result has created a dynamic ecosystem of youth-led organizations and government-supported initiatives that prioritize young voices in both national and international climate dialogues.

Youth climate NGOs and initiatives

Among the notable organizations is The Future Foundation (AFCD), based in Ait Ourir village near Marrakech. AFCD focuses on community-centered environmental initiatives to support sustainable development and primarily targets young people and decisionmakers. Its work spans environmental education, waste management, and local policy advocacy. AFCD’s strong partnerships with local authorities and NGOs, including a major collaboration with the Ministry of Environment on sustainable waste-to-energy solutions, amplifies its impact. This collaboration has so far involved thirty-six consultations with municipalities and civil society and led to, for example, a pilot protected landfill project demonstrating sustainable waste practices.

AFCD also hosts an eco-citizenship platform that enables local residents to report environmental issues, thereby bridging the gap between the public and policymakers. Additionally, AFCD runs environmental education workshops that promote renewable energy integration and sustainable practices among local cooperatives.

Youth for Climate Morocco (Y4CM) is another influential organization, recognized for capacity-building and collaborative projects. Y4CM has launched programs such as the Green Media Academy, which trains youth in climate journalism, as well as renewable energy advocacy workshops, often in partnership with UNICEF. Y4CM has successfully built a network of young climate advocates who participate in environmental policy discussions at local and national levels, amplifying youth voices in the call for effective climate action.

Youth-led innovations

In addition to established climate NGOs, Moroccan youth startups have pioneered innovative environmental solutions, particularly in renewable energy and waste management. One standout example is the Advanced Third Age Renewable Energies Company (ATAREC). Founded by Mohamed Taha el-Ouaryachi and Oussama Nour, the company focuses on harnessing wave energy to power coastal communities. ATAREC’s pilot project at Tanger Med Port uses wave energy to improve energy autonomy and desalination capabilities. It has attracted interest from other regions facing similar energy challenges.

Shems for Lighting, founded by Youssef Chakroun, addresses rural and coastal electricity needs with solar-powered lamps designed for artisanal fishing boats and off-grid households. Through solar festivals and educational partnerships, Shems for Lighting promotes renewable energy awareness. Their impact has extended across Africa and parts of Europe.

Zelij Invent, founded by Saif Eddine Laalej tackles Morocco’s plastic waste issues by producing sustainable construction materials, including bricks and blocks, that incorporate 50 percent plastic waste. Based in Meknes, Zelij Invent’s model allows local communities to convert plastic waste into valuable resources for construction and, in doing so, creates jobs and reduces the environmental impact.

Major events and milestones

In the lead-up to COP27 and COP28, Morocco hosted a Local Conference of Youth that brought youth climate leaders together to discuss Morocco’s climate adaptation and mitigation strategies. This event, organized by local youth, served as a platform for consolidating climate agendas and bolstering the capacity for advocacy on international stages.

Another pivotal development was the formation of the Moroccan Youth Negotiators Council (MYNC), borne from dialogues between youth organizations and the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development. MYNC provides Moroccan youth a formal mechanism to engage in climate policy. In 2024, MYNC organized a Regional Conference of Youth, which united over 250 youth from forty-five African nations. The gathering concluded with the African Youth Climate Statement, which included a powerful set of youth-driven recommendations set to influence COP29. Beyond events, MYNC provides badges, mentorship, and logistical support to Moroccan youth participating in COPs and other international climate forums; this work serves to foster a strong sense of unity and purpose.

A potential yet to be fully explored

Despite the abundance of initiatives and NGOs in Morocco, their policy impact and influence are still limited. First, youth NGOs are working separately from other NGOs, and there is a lack of collaboration and unity. Second, youth still struggle to establish strong and concrete collaboration with the government and are not represented in key policy frameworks and discussions. For instance, the recent dialogues and workshops conducted by the ministry updating the Moroccan NDC involved multiple stakeholders such as think tanks, experts, and civil society adults, but did not officially engage youth NGOs, which was a big missed opportunity. Youth go to COPs using government badges, but there is no official involvement and preparation to take the lead in the negotiations process. More trust in youth is needed so that they can take active roles and bring added value to policy processes.

Challenges and opportunities

Moroccan youth climate organizations—particularly those outside major cities such as Marrakech and Rabat—face other significant challenges as well, including limited permanent staff and inconsistent funding. Bureaucratic hurdles present additional obstacles for project implementation, with regulatory restrictions limiting operational flexibility in some cases.

Nevertheless, Morocco’s global reputation for sustainability and renewable energy innovation offers valuable opportunities. As Morocco expands its green partnerships, such as those for green hydrogen with Germany, Moroccan youth are increasingly being positioned to play active roles in the energy transition. By maintaining strong support and resources, Moroccan youth can bridge local and national efforts with high-level climate diplomacy, shaping Morocco’s future as a model for youth-led climate action in the MENA region.

Tunisia

Tunisia has also emerged as a leading force in climate engagement in the MENA region by leveraging its strong tradition of civil society activism to empower young people as key stakeholders in climate governance. It has shown a remarkable commitment to integrating youth voices into national and international climate policy. The country’s efforts have extended from grassroots community initiatives to a groundbreaking example of youth inclusion in global climate negotiations. Tunisia has thus become a model for meaningful youth engagement.

Local innovations

At the grassroots level, organizations such as Djerba Insolite and Youth for Climate Tunisia exemplify how young Tunisians are driving climate action through community-centered and innovative approaches.

Djerba Insolite, based on the island of Djerba, champions ecotourism and sustainable development. The organization has built bike stations and circuits to encourage eco-friendly tourism and has educated locals about recycling and waste management. Additionally, Djerba Insolite empowers youth to create jobs by valuing cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and natural local products. Their initiatives blend environmental stewardship with economic development, offering a replicable model for other regions in Tunisia and beyond.

Meanwhile, Youth for Climate Tunisia has mobilized thousands of young people through impactful advocacy campaigns, climate strikes, and educational programs. By organizing events such as the Janub Festival, which fuses environmental activism with arts and culture, the group engages a broad audience in increasing climate awareness. Additionally, their “coffee talks” provide a space for young people to discuss climate issues and collaborate on solutions. Youth for Climate Tunisia also conducts specialized training, such as policy brief writing workshops, to equip youth with the tools to influence environmental policies. Their work highlights the transformative power of youth-led activism in raising public awareness and driving policy change.

Tunisian Young Climate Change Negotiators initiative

A defining feature of Tunisia’s climate leadership is the Tunisian Young Climate Change Negotiators (TYCN) initiative. Founded in 2021 by the Ministry of Environment, TYCN is the first program in the MENA region to officially integrate youth into a country’s climate negotiation process at the UNFCCC level. This pioneering initiative has positioned Tunisia as a global leader in youth-inclusive climate policy and inspired other nations to adopt similar models.

TYCN’s mission is to empower young Tunisians to contribute meaningfully to global climate negotiations while advocating for ambitious climate action aligned with the Paris Agreement. As part of Tunisia’s official delegation, TYCN members actively shape national climate policy by providing critical insights into adaptation, mitigation, and climate finance. Their contributions have been instrumental in crafting Tunisia’s NDCs, ensuring that they reflect the needs and aspirations of younger generations.

During COP28, Tunisia’s delegation, with TYCN at its core, was recognized by UNFCCC as one of the most inclusive youth delegations. TYCN members participated in high-level panels, roundtables, and workshops, where they showcased Tunisia’s commitment to equity and intergenerational collaboration in climate governance.

Beyond the international stage, TYCN plays a crucial role in advancing climate action at the local level. The group has advocated integrating municipal climate plans into national strategies in an effort to align national commitments with local realities. This decentralized approach has empowered cities and municipalities to take an active role in Tunisia’s climate reporting and policy implementation.

TYCN’s work also extends to equipping its members with the skills to navigate complex climate negotiations. Training programs cover critical areas such as Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, climate finance mechanisms, and adaptation strategies. By ensuring that youth negotiators are well prepared, TYCN enables meaningful participation in high-level discussions within the UNFCCC’s African Group of Negotiators and the broader UNFCCC framework.

Youth-government partnership

The success of TYCN is based on a unique partnership between Tunisia’s youth and its government. Recognizing the value of youth perspectives, the Ministry of Environment provided institutional support and mentorship to establish TYCN as a formal entity within the national climate delegation. This collaboration demonstrates the power of co-creation in policy development, where youth and policymakers work hand in hand to address shared challenges.

Tunisia’s approach is now a source of inspiration globally. As Wafa Hmadi, the TYCN group’s coordinator, said in an interview: Several countries have expressed interest in replicating the TYCN model, which underscores the importance of youth-led initiatives in achieving climate resilience and equity.

Challenges and opportunities

Despite the country’s notable achievements in youth climate engagement, significant challenges still persist. One key obstacle is limited access to consistent funding. Grassroot organizations such as Djerba Insolite rely on intermittent project-based funding. International funding constitutes 90–95 percent of resources for some organizations, imposing pressures to meet donor requirements. And this reality may become even more troublesome because of a proposed draft NGO law currently under review, which, if passed, will tighten regulations and control all funding from abroad and require civil society organizations to receive government authorization to operate and to obtain prior approval of foreign funding from the Central Bank. Another issue is that multiple NGOs have secret ties with major political parties causing a public mistrust in NGOs.

Nevertheless, Tunisia’s strong tradition of civil society activism represents a solid ground for increasing youth climate participation. Initiatives such as TYCN are creating spaces where youth have a platform to officially influence the country’s climate policy. Communication with government and international donors is essential to establish trust and ensure diverse sources of funding for youth climate NGOs.

Tunisia’s climate action journey illustrates the transformative potential of youth engagement, from grassroots innovations by organizations such as Djerba Insolite and Youth for Climate Tunisia to groundbreaking national initiatives such as the Tunisian Young Climate Change Negotiators. By integrating youth participation in climate governance at all levels, Tunisia has set a precedent for inclusive and sustainable development. Tunisian youth are able to influence global climate decisions, yet, more efforts are needed to optimize legislative processes so that youth NGOs can thrive and be able to influence local and national decisions as well.

Conclusion

North African youth have demonstrated climate leadership through a multitude of impactful actions, from leading community programs to creating innovative solutions and empowering their peers and vulnerable groups. Youth climate action in the region offers valuable lessons to learn from and duplicate.

Undoubtedly, NGOs in North African countries face limited resources and restrictive legal and political frameworks that impede the full potential of youth climate activism. But the institutionalization of youth engagement has still occurred to some extent in several countries in particular. For instance, Tunisia’s inclusion of TYCN as part of the UNFCCC official delegation has set a benchmark for youth climate policy involvement. And Egyptian youth have been actively engaged in climate action despite restrictive NGO laws limiting their operational flexibility. Morocco is now a renewable energy leader in the region, notwithstanding youth organizations’ challenges in accessing funding and decisionmaking; these organizations are currently thriving in their decentralized settings.

Examining how the three countries have worked around restrictive legal environments reveals valuable lessons. Tunisia’s TYCN presents the potential of youth-government collaboration to influence international negotiations. Morocco’s decentralized youth action and innovation emphasizes the role of grassroot action in addressing climate challenges. Egypt, despite its legal restrictions, demonstrates how strategic partnerships and key events such as COP27 can amplify youth voices and create structural change. These cases point to the need for institutional support, policy alignment, and regional collaboration to unlock youth climate potential in the MENA region.