Finding the Way Forward on China: A Conversation With David Rennie

Thu. April 24th, 20251:00 PM - 1:45 PM (EDT)
Live Online

China is top of mind for all these days, including U.S. officials. Whether it's because of military exercises against Taiwan, a trade war with the United States, or China's efforts to block a deal on Tik Tok, getting tough on Beijing seems to be the order of the day. But are we getting China right? Are agreements between the United States and China on core interests possible? Or is the current status quo the best we can do with Beijing to manage the relationship to avoid serious conflict?  

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with the Economist’s David Rennie to discuss these and other issues. 

David Rennie

Geopolitics Editor and The Telegram Columnist, The Economist

David Rennie joined The Economist in 2007 as European Union correspondent and Charlemagne columnist, based in Brussels. From May 2018 to September 2024 he was Beijing bureau chief, launching the Chaguan column on China in September 2018. He returned to London as geopolitics editor and launched The Telegram, a column on geopolitics, in October 2024.  He is the co-host, with Alice Su, of the Drum Tower podcast, launched in late 2022.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.