event

Diplomacy or War: The Trump Administration and Iran

Wed. May 28th, 20251:00 PM - 1:45 PM (EDT)
Live Online

While the Trump administration was eager to jettison the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal in its first term, it now seems serious about negotiating another agreement in its second. And Iran, though wary of that seriousness and fearful of U.S. military action, appears willing to give negotiations a chance.  

 What are the prospects for success and the appetite for meaningful engagement with Iran? How would an agreement differ from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal? And if diplomacy fails, is American and Israeli military action against Iranian nuclear sites inevitable?  

Join Aaron David Miller as he engages Suzanne Maloney, the vice president and director of the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution, and Vali Nasr, the Majid Khadduri Professor of International Affairs and Middle East Studies at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, on these and other issues on the next Carnegie Connects. 

Arms ControlNuclear PolicyForeign PolicyDefenseIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Suzanne Maloney

Vice President and Director, Foreign Policy Program, Brookings Institution

Suzanne Maloney is the vice president and director of the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution, where her research focuses on Iran and Persian Gulf energy. Prior to being named vice president and director, she served as the deputy director of Foreign Policy for five years. Maloney also serves on the External Research Council for the National Intelligence Council and is a frequent commentator in national and international media.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Vali Nasr

Vali Nasr

Majid Khadduri Professor of International Affairs and Middle East Studies, Johns Hopkins-SAIS

Vali Nasr is the Majid Khadduri Professor of International Affairs and Middle East Studies at Johns Hopkins-SAIS. Between 2012 and 2019 he served as the dean of the school, and between 2009 and 2011 as senior advisor to U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Ambassador Richard Holbrooke. Nasr has advised world leaders and major corporations, and is the author of several books including, Iran’s Grand Strategy: A Political History and How Sanctions Work: Iran and the Impact of Economic Warfare. He was selected as Henry Alfred Kissinger Resident Scholar at Library of Congress for 2024-2025. 