Diplomacy or War: The Trump Administration and Iran

Vali Nasr is the Majid Khadduri Professor of International Affairs and Middle East Studies at Johns Hopkins-SAIS. Between 2012 and 2019 he served as the dean of the school, and between 2009 and 2011 as senior advisor to U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Ambassador Richard Holbrooke. Nasr has advised world leaders and major corporations, and is the author of several books including, Iran’s Grand Strategy: A Political History and How Sanctions Work: Iran and the Impact of Economic Warfare. He was selected as Henry Alfred Kissinger Resident Scholar at Library of Congress for 2024-2025.