Explosive Triangle: The U.S., Iran and Israel

Tue. July 1st, 202511:00 AM - 11:45 AM (EDT)
A tenuous U.S. brokered cease-fire seems to be holding. But the challenge of converting it into a more enduring cessation of hostilities, let alone a political agreement to address the Iranian nuclear program, remain formidable.

Is Iran interested in a deal on the nuclear issue in the aftermath of Israeli and U.S. strikes? What are the United States’ objectives in the period ahead and do they align with Israel’s?  And what should the American response be if Iran tries to reconstitute its nuclear assets?

Join Aaron David Miller as he engages with General David Petraeus and the Carnegie Endowment’s Karim Sadjadpour in conversation on the complexities of this explosive triangle on the next Carnegie Connects.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

David Petraeus

David Petraeus is a partner and chairman of the KKR Global Institute, which he established in May 2013. Prior to founding KKR, Petraeus served over thirty-seven years in the U.S. military, culminating his career with six consecutive commands, five of which were in combat, and serving as director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2011 to 2012.