The Future of U.S.-Haiti Relations

Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, Haiti has been engulfed in crisis, with well-armed criminal gangs and Haitian Security Forces battling for control of the capital Port-Au-Prince. President Trump recently classified some Haitian criminal gangs as foreign terrorist organizations, paving the way for lethal military action to restore stability. The administration has also announced plans to end deportation protection for roughly 500,000 Haitians residing in the United States, putting them at risk of violence if they return to Haiti.