Threat Politics: Promise and Peril

There is no policy change without politics and no politics without persuasion. Rational arguments abound, but motivating change often requires tapping into what moves people, what makes them feel. U.S. policymakers have a long bipartisan tradition of turning to fear to spur action, choosing to invoke threats—and sometimes inflate them — to influence the public, Congress, and foreign partners and adversaries.

Why do politicians choose to emphasize or exaggerate threats? What benefits can they derive from such tactics and what costs do they incur? What forms of threat politics can we expect in an era of record polarization and how might they be used in efforts to address some of the greatest challenges facing the United States, from strategic competition with China to the climate crisis?