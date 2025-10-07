event

October 7th Two Years On: An Assessment

Tue. October 7th, 202510:00 AM - 10:45 AM (EDT)
Live Online

As we enter the third year of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Trump administration has offered up a plan to end the war in Gaza. But can it be implemented? The goals of the Netanyahu government and Hamas seem all but irreconcilable. Meanwhile, the hostages and the Palestinian civilian population of Gaza continue to endure horrific conditions.

 How does the war end? What does the future hold for the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict and prospects for a lasting solution? And what role is there for the Trump Administration and key Arab states moving forward? 

 Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research Center’s Khalil Shikaki and the Middle East Institute’s Natan Sachs to discuss these and other issues on the next Carnegie Connects. 

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Khalil Shikaki

Director, Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research

Khalil Shikaki is a professor of political science, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research in Ramallah, and member of the steering committee of the Arab Barometer. He is also a senior fellow at the Crown Center for Middle East Studies at Brandeis University.

Natan Sachs

Senior Fellow, Middle East Institute

Dr. Natan Sachs is a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute. His research and commentary on U.S. foreign policy, Israeli foreign policy and domestic politics, and Middle East affairs have been widely published and frequently quoted in outlets such as The New York TimesForeign AffairsThe Wall Street Journal, The Washington PostThe Atlantic, CNN, BBC, PBS, NPR, Yediot Aharonot, and Haaretz.