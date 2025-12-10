event

Phase One or Done? Assessing Trump’s Gaza Plan

Fri. December 19th, 2025
Live Online

As 2025 draws to a close, the fate of the Trump administration’s twenty point plan to end the war in Gaza, disarming Hamas and withdrawing Israeli forces, and facilitate good governance, security and reconstruction, has run headlong into harsh Middle Eastern realities. The administration is promising a transition to phase two by the end of the year, but the status of the International Stabilization Force and an on the ground Palestinian governing structure seem more theoretical than real. 

What are the chances of implementation of the Trump plan, particularly on security? What, or who, will actually govern Gaza? And what of the other U.S. efforts in Lebanon, Syria, and Iran? Join Aaron David Miller as he addresses these issues and others with Carnegie’s Marwan Muasher, Israel Policy Forum’s Nimrod Novick, and former Palestinian Authority adviser Manal Zeidan, on the next Carnegie Connects. 

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Nimrod Novik

Distinguished Fellow, Israel Policy Forum

Dr. Nimrod Novik was the senior policy adviser and a special envoy to the late Prime Minister Shimon Peres, and an adviser to the Israeli National Security Council.  

He is a member of the leadership commanders for Israel's Security (CIS), a distinguished fellow with the Israel Policy Forum (IPF), and a senior fellow with the Economic Cooperation Foundation (ECF). 

Manal Zeidan

Former Adviser to the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority

Manal R. Zeidan is an intercultural communication specialist and an independent consultant who has worked in both advisory as well as executive roles in government, non-profit organizations and private consultancy firms. She previously served as adviser to the prime minister/ director of international relations at the office of the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah for six years (2007-2013). After which she worked as the director of advocacy and outreach at Future for Palestine non-profit organization, where she established and oversaw sustainable social and economic development programs to empower women and grassroots organizations throughout the West Bank.