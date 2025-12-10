Phase One or Done? Assessing Trump’s Gaza Plan

Manal R. Zeidan is an intercultural communication specialist and an independent consultant who has worked in both advisory as well as executive roles in government, non-profit organizations and private consultancy firms. She previously served as adviser to the prime minister/ director of international relations at the office of the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah for six years (2007-2013). After which she worked as the director of advocacy and outreach at Future for Palestine non-profit organization, where she established and oversaw sustainable social and economic development programs to empower women and grassroots organizations throughout the West Bank.