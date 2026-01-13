Power, Perception, and Priorities: How Americans View U.S. Global Influence 

Most Americans believe the United States is declining in global power and influence. Nearly two-thirds say China’s power now equals or exceeds America’s.

That’s according to a new national poll, designed by Carnegie scholars, that this panel will release to the public. The poll probes Americans’ views about how much power and influence the United States wields today, and how important it is that the United States remains engaged in world affairs.

How much does the public worry that American power is fading as China rises? Do Americans want the United States to withdraw from overseas engagements and focus on the Western Hemisphere? How much do they think American power affects their lives in the first place? Our findings suggest that leaders, including President Donald Trump, may be misreading where most Americans stand on these major questions.