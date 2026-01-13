event

Power, Perception, and Priorities: How Americans View U.S. Global Influence 

Wed. January 21st, 20262:30 PM - 3:30 PM (EST)
In Person & Live Online

Most Americans believe the United States is declining in global power and influence. Nearly two-thirds say China’s power now equals or exceeds America’s.

That’s according to a new national poll, designed by Carnegie scholars, that this panel will release to the public. The poll probes Americans’ views about how much power and influence the United States wields today, and how important it is that the United States remains engaged in world affairs. 

How much does the public worry that American power is fading as China rises? Do Americans want the United States to withdraw from overseas engagements and focus on the Western Hemisphere? How much do they think American power affects their lives in the first place? Our findings suggest that leaders, including President Donald Trump, may be misreading where most Americans stand on these major questions.

Join Christopher S. Chivvis, senior fellow and director of the American Statecraft Program, and Stephen Wertheim, senior fellow in the American Statecraft Program, for a discussion upon the release of their publication, What Americans Think About American Power Today. Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, president of the Carnegie Endowment, will provide opening remarks.

Political ReformDomestic PoliticsForeign PolicyUnited States
event speakers

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Stephen Wertheim

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Stephen Wertheim is a senior fellow in the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.