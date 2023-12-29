Each year, through the James C. Gaither Junior Fellows program, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace offers approximately 15 one-year fellowships to uniquely qualified graduating seniors and individuals who have graduated during the past academic year. They are selected from a pool of nominees nominated by several hundred participating universities and colleges. James C. Gaither Junior Fellows work as research assistants to Carnegie’s senior scholars. Please see your school’s nominating official to learn more about the college application process and please see our FAQ for eligibility requirements.
Contact us at
jrfellowinfo@ceip.org
Baneen Al Qaraghuli
University of Texas at Austin—Middle East Program
Faisal Al Saud
Yale University—Global Order and Institutions Program
Sam Bowden
Kenyon College—Russia and Eurasia Program
Erik Brown
Brown University—Europe Program
Lauren Morganbesser
Harvard University—American Statecraft Program
Kristin O'Donoghue
University of Virginia—Technology and International Affairs Program
Annabel Richter
College of William and Mary—South Asia Program
Margot Treadwell
Cornell University—Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Samantha Power served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in the Obama administration.
Brian Deese is the director of the National Economic Council in the Biden administration.
Marcel Lettre served as deputy under secretary of defense for intelligence in the Department of Defense in the Obama Administration.
George Stephanopolous is the anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America and This Week and previously served as a senior adviser to President Bill Clinton.
Evan Medeiros is the managing director for Asia at the Eurasia Group, and a former senior director for Asian affairs at the National Security Council in the Obama administration.
Senator Jeff Merkley has served as a senator from the state of Oregon since 2008.
David Weiner serves as deputy assistant U.S. trade representative for Europe in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
Radha Kuppali is the executive director of investor services at New Forests, a sustainable real assets investment manager focusing on forestry, land management, and conservation.
Jacob Steinfeld is managing director for Latin America corporate research at J.P. Morgan Chase.
Kavita Ramdas is a senior adviser for global strategy at the Ford Foundation.
Victoria Herrmann, president and managing director of the Arctic Institute, was named by Forbes Magazine as one of their 2018 ‘30 Under 30’ in the category of Law and Policy.
