Abigail Bellows was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where she researches governance, civil society, and foreign policy. She is also an independent consultant and advised multiple philanthropies and NGOs focused on good governance. Previously, Bellows served for five years in the U.S. government, advancing accountability and conflict prevention as an advisor to the undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights and as a special assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Her leadership in institutional settings is grounded in five years of prior experience as a grassroots community organizer in the United States and India. Bellows received her master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School, where she was awarded both the Public Service Fellowship and the Center for Public Leadership’s Gleitsman Fellowship. She is a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations and part of the Adaptive Leadership Network. Bellows has lectured on governance topics at Columbia University, Georgetown University, the Maxwell School at Syracuse, the International Republican Institute, and the U.S. Foreign Service Institute.