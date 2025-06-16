Afreen Akhter is a visiting scholar with the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her work focuses on how U.S. foreign infrastructure and investment tools can more effectively advance American industrial priorities in strategic sectors, strengthen supply chains, and create U.S. jobs.

Afreen most recently served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia in the Biden administration. In that role, she led diplomatic initiatives across the Indo-Pacific region, including advancing clean energy and infrastructure partnerships, responding to Sri Lanka’s economic collapse, addressing the Rohingya refugee crisis, and confronting democratic backsliding in Bangladesh. She previously served as national security and foreign affairs adviser to U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, where she developed bipartisan legislation sanctioning corrupt actors, strengthening protections for U.S. companies, and safeguarding refugee assistance programs.